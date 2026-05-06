Simangan, Luasan lead DMSF gold run

PAULO Simangan and Renalyn Luasan ruled the 10-kilometer division, leading a strong field of runners as the Davao Medical School Foundation, Inc. (DMSF) launched its 50th anniversary celebration with the “Run Bold, Run Gold” Fun Run on Saturday, April 25, along the Davao Coastal Road in Bago Aplaya.

Simangan topped the men’s 10K race in 43 minutes and 27 seconds, while Luasan captured the women’s crown in 47:23 as students, faculty, alumni, and partners turned out in force for the golden jubilee event.

In the 5K category, Charles Fritz Cabanig paced the men’s field in 20:15, while Georgina Espejo won the women’s division in 27:28.

Argie Castillo dominated the men’s 3K race in 13:22, while Diane Gumaya led the women’s side in 16:00.

Participants gathered as early as 4 a.m., filling the coastal venue with energy before sunrise. A Zumba session led by ZIN Tata Debildos & Friends fired up the crowd and set an upbeat tone before runners took off across the three race distances.

The event blended competition with community spirit, as seasoned runners chased podium finishes while casual participants joined the milestone run in celebration of DMSF’s five decades of service.

Organizers said the race also reinforced the institution’s advocacy for health and wellness while supporting a larger cause beyond the finish line.

Proceeds from the event will help sustain the Maternal and Child Birthing Home in Sitio Malikongkong, Marilog District, which provides essential healthcare access for mothers and children in underserved communities.

Backed by Striders Sports Clinic and Events Organizer, along with government agencies and private sponsors, the event drew broad support that ensured smooth race operations and safety.

More than a fitness activity, “Run Bold, Run Gold” showcased DMSF’s enduring culture of service, uniting its community on the road while helping fund life-changing healthcare initiatives.

As DMSF celebrates its golden year, the successful fun run highlighted both its legacy and its forward stride toward future impact. ACA