Simex on robbery, hostage-taking situation held at mall

INTER-AGENCY responders staged a simulation exercise (Simex) on a robbery, hostage-taking, and indiscriminate firing situation at SM City Davao in Ecoland on Friday morning, May 29, to test the Davao City’s emergency response readiness during security threats and public emergencies.

The exercise, which began at around 7 a.m., simulated one casualty classified as “Code Black” and four wounded victims categorized as “Code Blue.”

Participating agencies included the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO), Task Force Davao, Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat), City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), Central 911, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and the emergency response team of SM City Davao.

Incident Commander PMaj. Edison Fiesta said the activity aimed to strengthen preparedness among responders and the public in the event of possible emergency incidents.

“Para mapaghandaan natin yung posibleng mangyayari,” Fiesta said.

The simulation exercise also served to evaluate inter-agency coordination, emergency response procedures, evacuation protocols, and crisis management capabilities during high-risk situations in public spaces.

The activity was the first simulation exercise conducted at SM City Davao in Ecoland, bringing together law enforcement, rescue, and fire response units in a coordinated crisis response drill.

This operation follows the city's previous security simulation exercises held at Landers Superstore in 2025, which tested inter-agency capabilities against an improvised explosive device (IED) threat.

Authorities said regular simulation exercises remain essential for identifying gaps in communication and response systems and for improving operational readiness during emergencies. FRANCES KIM CATCHILA, ADDU, SUNSTAR DAVAO INTERN