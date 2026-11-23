FOR Dabawenyos and Mindanao basketball fans, the sudden death of former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) star Peter June “PJ” Simon at age 46 on Friday, November 20, hit close to home. Before winning eight PBA titles as Purefoods’ “Scoring Apostle,” Simon sharpened his game in the South---from Makilala, North Cotabato, to the University of Mindanao and the Davao Eagles.

Yet the circumstances of his death---collapsing after subbing out of a 40-and-above game in Davao City and being rushed in a private vehicle to San Pedro Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival---have prompted hard questions off the court. Across Davao’s coffee shops and online forums, residents are asking whether Philippine law caps how many public hospitals a city can build, and why billions in national funds go to covered courts and questionable rural roads while Mindanao’s largest city relies on a single apex public hospital.

No legal ceiling, only unmet floors

Contrary to persistent rumors online, no Philippine statute limits the number of public hospitals a city can establish. Rather, national laws set minimum baselines and population targets that local governments frequently miss due to tight budgets and specialist shortages.

Republic Act No. 1939, passed in 1957, requires at least one free general hospital bed per 5,000 residents and encourages opening branch hospitals whenever funds allow. Today, the Department of Health (DOH) Philippine Health Facility Development Plan (2020–2040) sets a tighter benchmark of one bed per 800 to 1,000 people. Under the Local Government Code (RA 7160), cities and provinces also hold full authority to build and fund as many local government unit (LGU)-run hospitals as their revenues can sustain.

Statutory limits apply only to individual DOH-retained hospitals, which operate under a fixed authorized bed capacity; expanding an existing referral center’s bed count requires Congress to pass a new law. Under the Universal Health Care Act (RA 11223), care is organized around a needs-based network---linking primary clinics to tertiary referral hospitals within a 30-minute travel window---rather than municipal quotas.

Metro Manila versus regional hubs

Publicly available health registry records point to a sharp geographic imbalance: specialized government hospitals remain heavily concentrated in Metro Manila, leaving major cities in Mindanao and the Visayas reliant on one or two regional mega-hospitals alongside private institutions.

Quezon City has approximately 13 to 14 active government hospitals, including four government-owned and controlled corporation (GOCC) specialty centers — the Philippine Heart Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Lung Center of the Philippines, and Philippine Children's Medical Center. It also has four Department of Health (DOH)-retained hospitals, three city government hospitals, and three military, veterans, or police hospitals, including V. Luna Medical Center, Veterans Memorial Medical Center, and PNP General Hospital.

Metro Manila has approximately 11 active government hospitals, comprising six local government-run district hospitals, including Ospital ng Maynila and Santa Ana Hospital; four DOH-retained hospitals; and the UP-Philippine General Hospital.

Cebu City has approximately four government hospitals: two DOH-retained facilities — Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center and St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital — one local government-run hospital, and one military hospital.

Davao City, meanwhile, has approximately two to three active government hospital facilities. These include the 1,500-bed Southern Philippines Medical Center, a DOH apex referral center, and the military-run Camp Panacan Station Hospital. Local government facilities such as Paquibato District Hospital may also be included in the count.

Despite ranking as the country’s largest city by land area and serving as the medical catchment for southern and central Mindanao, Davao City leans overwhelmingly on the 1,500-bed Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC). To ease SPMC’s chronic congestion, the city government passed Ordinance No. 0576-21 to establish a dedicated 100-bed Davao City Public Hospital in Bago Oshiro – a project whose urgency stands out during time-sensitive emergencies like cardiac arrest.

Billions for covered courts and ‘roads in the sea’

The gap between Davao’s hospital strain and national infrastructure priorities has drawn sharper scrutiny during Senate deliberations on the proposed ₱7.2-trillion 2027 National Budget. According to Senate Finance Committee filings and reviews by the People’s Budget Coalition (PBC), watchdogs flagged ₱190 billion across 7,000 House-inserted infrastructure projects lacking supporting documents under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), dominated by multipurpose buildings such as covered courts and barangay halls.

House augmentations pushed DPWH multipurpose building allocations to ₱83.7 billion---more than double the ₱41 billion proposed in the executive’s National Expenditure Program (NEP)---an amount watchdogs noted outpaced critical health facility and classroom budgets. On November 21, Senate Finance Committee chair Sen. JV Ejercito filed a committee report stripping ₱97.5 billion in non-compliant DPWH insertions, including questioned multipurpose buildings, ahead of plenary debates.

Farm-to-market road (FMR) allocations faced similar pushback after watchdogs flagged 355 House-inserted projects worth nearly ₱6 billion absent from the original NEP. Geotagging checks also uncovered coordinates plotting in open water rather than farmland---including a ₱55-million FMR for Quezon province landing in the West Philippine Sea / South China Sea corridor near Brunei, and a ₱30-million project for Cebu plotting in the Celebes Sea near Indonesia. Department of Agriculture officials attributed the errors across eight NEP-listed projects to technical encoding mistakes and promised corrections before enactment.

Across Mindanao’s major urban hubs---from Davao to Cagayan de Oro and Zamboanga City---one or two regional DOH medical centers still carry emergency trauma care for millions. No statute stops Philippine cities from building more public hospitals; what stands in the way is fiscal priority---and whether public funds pay for equipped emergency rooms or multipurpose halls and misplotted rural roads.

Writer’s note: For data and methodology, hospital counts and budget figures are compiled from publicly available online sources, including the DOH National Health Facilities Registry, Senate Finance Committee records, and analyses by the People’s Budget Coalition (PBC). Local infirmaries undergo periodic reclassification, and the proposed 2027 General Appropriations Bill remains subject to Senate plenary and bicameral amendments. DP

Writer’s note: For data and methodology, hospital counts and budget figures are compiled from publicly available online sources, including the DOH National Health Facilities Registry, Senate Finance Committee records, and analyses by the People’s Budget Coalition (PBC). Local infirmaries undergo periodic reclassification, and the proposed 2027 General Appropriations Bill remains subject to Senate plenary and bicameral amendments.