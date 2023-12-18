Simulation exercise vs robbery, theft in city

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) revealed that there will be a random frequent intensified robbery simulation exercise (Simex) in the city’s jurisdiction following successive robbery and theft incidents for this year alone.

The operation is in line with the DCPO’s anti-criminality campaign by deploying police visibility and police presence to secure the city, particularly its every street.

Several authorities being deployed are personnel from 20 police stations of the DCPO and not solely from a certain group or team.

In an AFP-PNP Press Corps Southern Mindanao Media Briefing earlier this week, DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon said that they will not be announcing the simulation exercises, especially regarding the robbery and hold-up cases to challenge how police officers respond to crimes.

“Tan-awon nato unsa kapaspas mu-responde ang atoang mga kapulisan sa ing-ani na mga sitwasyon (Let's see how quickly our police will respond to these situations),” the official said.

“Tumong pud sa maong event ang i-andam ang publiko kung unsa ang pagabuhaton if ever mabiktima sila og kawat, hold-up, ug unsa pa man. Unta i-practice gihapon nato ang Culture of Security (The purpose of this event is to prepare the public on what to do if they ever become a victim of theft, hold-up, etc. Hopefully, we still practice the Culture of Security),” she added.

Based on the record from January to November this year, DCPO logged more than 40 robbery and theft-related incidents.

To recall, the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO), Task Force Davao (TFD), and other security clusters in the city conducted a simulation exercise last December 7 at Juna Subdivision.

The drill focused on the real-life scenarios that happened recently, especially the bombing attacks in Marawi City on December 2. DEF