Singtel backs PH tech with ₱1.87B

SINGAPORE—Singtel Group, a long-term investor in the Philippine telecommunications sector through its stake in Globe Telecom, is scaling up its technology footprint in the country through NCS Philippines, a joint venture between its technology services arm, NCS, and Globe’s Yondu.

The joint venture, established with an enterprise value of ₱1.87 billion ($30 million), has successfully scaled NCS’ local workforce from 150 to over 1,200 professionals. This expansion significantly boosts the country’s digital, cloud, and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, positioning the Philippines as a key delivery hub for global technology services.

The investment was highlighted during a high-level meeting between President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and top business leaders during the President's working visit to Singapore. The meeting was attended by Singtel Group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon, Globe Telecom CEO Carl Cruz, and Ayala Corporation Vice-Chairman Fernando Zobel de Ayala.

During the discussion, Singtel executives reiterated their long-term commitment to the Philippines and their continued support for Globe Telecom, which actively invests in the vital infrastructure required to power the country's rapidly growing digital economy.

Through NCS Philippines, the group is focusing heavily on developing top-tier Filipino tech talent in critical fields such as AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, and software engineering. These high-value jobs directly support the administration's goal of upskilling the local workforce to meet global digital demands.

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Cristina A. Roque welcomed the development, noting that Singtel’s sustained footprint in the country reflects deep Singaporean investor confidence in the Philippine economic landscape.

"We highly value Singtel’s continued trust and investment in the Philippines. The growth of NCS Philippines from a boutique team to a 1,200-strong tech workforce is a prime example of how international partnerships can create high-value, quality jobs for our IT professionals. The DTI remains fully committed to supporting Singtel and its partners as they drive digital transformation and technological innovation in the country,” she added.

This milestone aligns closely with the Marcos administration's digital transformation agenda. Recent legislative and policy reforms, including the CREATE MORE Act, the Strategic Investment Priority Plan (SIPP), and the Konektadong Pinoy Act, continue to enhance the country's ease of doing business, making the Philippines an increasingly competitive and attractive destination for global technology and digital service leaders. PR