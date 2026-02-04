SK guv to extend work, class halt if quake swarm worsens

SULTAN Kudarat Governor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu on Monday, February 2, 2026, said he is willing to further extend the suspension of classes and work in the province should the ongoing earthquake swarm worsen, emphasizing that public safety, especially that of children, remains his top priority.

The governor made the statement during a special press conference at the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Government Office, following thousands of earthquakes that have rocked the province since January 19, 2026.

“As early as now, we can implement preemptive measures to make sure that the people are safe. Mas importante ang buhay ng bata kaysa yung assignment, kaysa yung project, kaysa examination,” Mangudadatu said.

“Because I will make it clear, if magkaroon po tayo ng danger, I will not hesitate, kahit 1 month ko pa yan isu-suspend, because yung buhay ng tao ay mas mahalaga,” he added.

The 28-year-old governor acknowledged the inconvenience caused by repeated suspensions but reiterated that no academic or work deadline should outweigh human life.

“Of course, maraming naaantala, papano yung deadline, papano assignment, papano yung project. Uulitin ko, life is more important. Life is more precious. That in our own little ways, hindi na natin ilagay ang mga bata at mga guro sa alanganin,” Mangudadatu said.

He also stressed the importance of national government support for disaster-affected provinces outside Metro Manila.

“Dapat maramdaman din ng mga taga-Sultan Kudarat ang national government. At the end of the day, hindi lang Manila ang bumoto sa national officials natin. Even us, that’s why right now, I’m happy that may commitment silang ibibigay ang support sa taga-Sultan Kudarat. And I’m very happy that they count Sultan Kudarat as one of their provinces.”

As of Tuesday, February 3, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that a total of 3,319 earthquakes have been recorded offshore of Sultan Kudarat since January 19. Of these, 114 tremors were felt by residents, with magnitudes ranging from 1.3 to 5.9.

“There is a lowering in the number of earthquakes recorded per day,” Phivolcs said in its latest bulletin.

“But we cannot ascertain this as another ‘high-magnitude’ earthquake may happen after the decreasing trend. Just like what happened on January 28 with the magnitude 5.9 earthquake,” the agency added.

To recall, several residents in Kalamansig town were seen staying along roadsides, while others sought refuge in evacuation centers amid fears of stronger earthquakes.

Phivolcs earlier said the earthquake swarm is likely linked to movements along the Cotabato Trench, a major underwater geological feature west of Mindanao. The trench is a deep-sea subduction zone where tectonic plates converge, making it a known source of seismic activity. According to Phivolcs chief Dr. Teresito Bacolcol, the swarm may be the result of stress gradually being released along the trench, producing clusters of small to moderate earthquakes rather than a single large event.

Mangudadatu lifted the suspension of classes at all levels and work in public offices effective February 1, following nearly two weeks of disruptions that began on January 20.

The governor said the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), along with its municipal counterparts, continues to closely monitor seismic activity and conduct safety and structural assessments across the province.

Despite the thousands of recorded earthquakes, Mangudadatu said no casualties or major infrastructure damage have been reported in Sultan Kudarat.

However, the continuing seismic events have triggered preemptive evacuations in coastal areas.

Data from the Department of Social Welfare and Development–Soccsksargen (DSWD-Soccsksargen) show that at least 59,185 individuals from 13,192 families have been affected.

DSWD-Soccsksargen information officer Dennis Domingo said the affected families are from 31 villages in the towns of Kalamansig, Lebak, and Palimbang. DEF