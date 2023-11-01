SK winning bets urged to be active youth leaders

AN OFFICIAL from Youth for Peace Movement-Davao City Chapter (YPM-Davao) called on Sangguniang Kabataan (SK)-elect youth leaders to be active and inclusive in implementing barangay programs.

YPM-Davao officer-in-charge and SK chairman-elect Jericho Emphasis said it is imperative for the new set of SK chairpersons and councilors to be purposive in implementing programs, as they are expected to embody good governance during their Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) terms.

He also said efficient barangay programs start with good governance and the dedication to know what really each barangay youth needs.

“Unta makita sa kabatan-onan na lahi ni na batch, kini na ang SK na aktibo, ingklusibo, ug labi na nga dedikado moserbisyo para sa youth development sa kabatan-onan (We hope that the younger generation will recognize the difference in this batch, as they are active, inclusive, and particularly dedicated SK officials who serve for the youth development and welfare),” Emphasis said in a phone interview on November 1.

He said SK officials must inspire other young citizens to lead, and not be labeled as “young corrupt politicians”; and use SK as a “training ground” to exploit their leadership power.

Emphasis also said that on his SK chairmanship in Maa, peace advocacy will be one of his priorities, alongside others like education assistance, agri-preneurship, sports development, and mental health awareness, to name a few.

He emphasized the importance of preventing youth from being drawn into violent extremism and armed struggles. Thus, the goal is to educate young people about peace-building, security, their constitutional rights, the role of youth in nation-building, and insurgency.

“After ana (After our program dedicated to peace-building), they can be peace builders, they can be volunteers for peace,” Emphasis said.

Reportedly, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced that the winning candidates in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) can assume office the day after the voting, given that they have no pending cases nor disqualification cases.

However, a one-week transition period is highly advised.

In an October 31 press briefing, Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said that winning candidates not only have the highest number of votes but must satisfy three requirements.

“For all winners, there are three requirements before being seated. First proclamation to be carried out by the Comelec, then Oath of Office and third, assumption to office. After that, one can assume his/her position,” Laudiangco said. ICE with reports from Sunnex