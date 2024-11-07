Slain cop’s death in clash with ex-rebel mourned

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) condemned the death of Police Staff Sergeant Noel Marundan, who was killed in an encounter with a former rebel in Sitio Alon, Barangay Malabog, Paquibato District on Wednesday afternoon, November 6, 2024.

In a statement released on Thursday, November 7, DCPO acting director Police Colonel Hansel Marantan expressed condolences to Marundan's family. He praised the officer’s bravery, saying Marundan’s sacrifice in the line of duty exemplified his courage, commitment, and dedication to protecting the community.

Marundan, the Intelligence officer of Paquibato Police Station, was fatally shot during an operation targeting Nestor Dabawnon Ansayod, alias "Osie." Ansayod, a fugitive and former member of the New People’s Army (NPA), was also killed after resisting other responding officers at the crime scene.

“Despite the risks, PSSG Marundan's bravery shone as he confronted this dangerous criminal, underscoring his role as a true public servant,” the statement continued, adding that a fair investigation will be conducted and immediate assistance provided to Marundan's family.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte also extended his condolences, commending Marundan's courageous service. "We will honor his legacy as we continue to fight for a peaceful society. I commend the members of the Davao City Police who remain steadfast in their commitment to serve the public, selflessly dedicating their lives to protect law-abiding Dabawenyos,” Duterte said.

According to DCPO reports, the operation began when Paquibato Police Station, led by Marundan, received a tip about the presence of Nestor Dabawnon Ansayod, alias "Osie," a fugitive and former member of the New People’s Army (NPA).

Police served a warrant for murder, robbery, kidnapping, and serious illegal detention charges against him. During the arrest, Ansayod resisted and fired at the officers, severely wounding Marundan. The fugitive was neutralized by responding operatives.

Due to the remote location and Marundan's fatal injuries, he was declared dead on arrival at the Paquibato District Hospital. DCPO has not yet responded to requests for a press conference regarding the incident. DEF