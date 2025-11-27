Slain Kap’s legal team asks NBI’s aid in probe

LAWYER Israelito Torreon has formally asked the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to launch a parallel and independent investigation into the killing of Barangay Captain Oscar “Dodong” Bucol Jr. of Barangay Tres de Mayo, who was shot dead while live streaming from his residence on the evening of November 25, 2025.

Torreon submitted the request through a letter addressed to NBI Officer-in-Charge Lawyer Angelito DLP Magno and transmitted via NBI Regional Director Lawyer Archie Albao of NBI-Southern Mindanao Office.

Torreon said that the Bucol family believes the incident carries political and institutional implications that require a national investigative body with no local political ties.

The family, he added, is asking the NBI to take a central role in uncovering the real motive behind the attack and the identities of those responsible.

Independent inquiry sought amid fears of political links

Torreon said the family’s appeal stems from concerns that the killing may be connected to the late barangay captain’s outspoken criticisms of local governance and his publicly expressed fears for his safety.

Bucol had used his livestreams to highlight alleged irregularities in government projects, as well as tensions between him and various political figures in the city and nearby municipalities. His supporters noted that he continued airing his sentiments despite receiving repeated warnings and threats.

According to Torreon, the family believes that only an investigation led by the NBI can ensure impartiality. He emphasized that the inquiry should be free from local political influence and should be capable of addressing all angles of the attack, including any possible political motives.

Contents of the letter to the NBI

In Torreon’s letter, he began by recounting the events of November 25. He wrote that Bucol Jr. was livestreaming from his residence at around 9 p.m. when the sound of gunfire erupted. The livestream captured Bucol reacting to the shots, clutching his shoulder, and attempting to call for help before collapsing. He was brought to Digos Doctors’ Hospital Inc. where he was declared dead on arrival, having suffered a gunshot wound. Torreon described the incident as a horrifying moment that unfolded in real time, witnessed by Bucol’s constituents who watched the livestream as the attack happened.

The letter also stressed that Bucol had been vocal in the days leading up to his death about threats to his life. He had repeatedly discussed what he believed to be anomalies in local projects and governance.

Torreon argued that this context raises legitimate concerns that the killing may have been politically or institutionally motivated, and therefore requires an investigative body that can operate without limitations.

“His openness about his criticisms, coupled with his commitment to expose wrongdoing, has raised concerns that his killing may be linked to political or institutional motives,” the letter reads.

Torreon further addressed reports that a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) had been activated by the Davao del Sur Police Provincial Office. He stated that if such a task group exists, the family requests that the NBI be allowed to lead its investigative direction.

Alternatively, if no formal SITG was constituted, the family insists that the NBI immediately undertake its own full and independent probe to ensure the case is thoroughly examined.

Meanwhile, he pointed to provisions under Republic Act No. 10867, noting that the NBI is mandated to investigate cases involving extrajudicial killings, high-profile murders, politically sensitive incidents, and crimes requiring sophisticated forensic and technical capabilities.

Torreon stressed that the nature of Bucol’s killing, especially with his history of public criticisms and the threats he received, falls squarely within the NBI’s jurisdiction.

Brother of assumes leadership

As the investigation continues, Barangay Tres de Mayo has now undergone a change in leadership. First Kagawad Jeric Bucol, younger brother of the slain barangay captain, has officially taken his oath as the new barangay captain. The transition follows standard succession rules after the death of an incumbent official.

Jeric confirmed that he completed his oath-taking recently and expressed his unwavering determination to pursue justice for his brother. He said the family and the barangay will not stop seeking answers and accountability, adding that the pain caused by the attack has strengthened their resolve to demand justice.

Jeric is expected to oversee not only regular barangay functions but also the emotional recovery of a grieving community still reeling from a crime that many watched unfold live online.

Community shock and continuing calls for justice

Residents of Barangay Tres de Mayo continue to express shock following Bucol’s death. The livestreamed nature of the attack caused widespread distress, with many residents describing the killing as both traumatic and symbolic of deeper tensions in the area. Conversations online and within the barangay reflect a shared sentiment that justice can only be achieved through a transparent, independent, and comprehensive investigation.

While the NBI evaluates Torreon’s request, the community including agencies remain on alert, closely monitoring developments and hoping that the truth behind the killing will soon come to light. DEF