SLDC's 3rd quarter sales leaders shine

'Unstoppable'

In his message, Architect Francisco C. Santos Jr., SLDC chairman of the Board and chief operating officer (COO), commended the sales team's resilience and dedication and acknowledged their success despite economic challenges.

"You have shown that with determination and hard work, we can survive and thrive," Santos said.

The COO praised the SLDC sales and marketing team’s adaptability, innovation, and unity, calling their achievements a testament to resilience and skill.

"Each sale represents not just a transaction but a testament to your perseverance and skill, turning challenges into opportunities and inspiring us all," Santo said, highlighting the team’s shared vision and commitment to a bright future.

Santos emphasized unity and integrity as SLDC's guiding principles, thanking the team for their hard work as the foundation of the company’s success. “The road ahead may be challenging, but together we are unstoppable,” he added.

Meanwhile, chief finance officer (CFO) Maria Lourdes Estanislao expressed gratitude, noting that the event reflected the team’s dedication and commitment. "Your hard work and loyalty have made this success possible," she stated.

Perseverance

Top sales manager Janice R. Hinlayagan of MS del Rosario Realty expressed gratitude for her achievement, reflecting on her eight-year journey marked by persistence despite setbacks.

"With focus and perseverance, even distant goals are within reach," she shared, crediting Facebook marketing and consistent engagement for her success.

"Every single day, whether or not I had sales or leads, I showed up because God impressed me every day that perseverance is the backbone of success," Hinlayagan said. She thanked her clients, mentors, colleagues, and SLDC for their support.

"I feel blessed to be part of the Santos Land sales force," Hinlayagan said, reflecting on the recent blessing of her condo unit at Ivory Residences.