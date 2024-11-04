SLDC's 3rd quarter sales leaders shine

Premier homegrown property developer Santos Land Development Corporation (SLDC) celebrated its top sales performers during the 3rd Quarter Recognition Night on October 25, 2024, at the Grand Men Seng Hotel in Davao City. Nearly 200 executives, officers, and brokers attended the event.
SLDC honored at least 80 sales achievers, including top performers in both horizontal and vertical subdivisions, with Anthony Gerard Leuterio of Leuterio Realty as top sales director, Merlita M. Romero of Romero Realty as top sales manager, and Miafel Amor Dhiman of Romero Realty as top sales executive in the horizontal category. In the vertical category, Ryan Sayson of Property Managers PH-Sayson Realty took top sales director, Janice Hinlayagan of MS del Rosario Realty was named top sales manager, and Denise Dua of Property Managers PH-Sayson Realty claimed top sales executive.
'Unstoppable'
In his message, Architect Francisco C. Santos Jr., SLDC chairman of the Board and chief operating officer (COO), commended the sales team's resilience and dedication and acknowledged their success despite economic challenges.
"You have shown that with determination and hard work, we can survive and thrive," Santos said.
The COO praised the SLDC sales and marketing team’s adaptability, innovation, and unity, calling their achievements a testament to resilience and skill.
"Each sale represents not just a transaction but a testament to your perseverance and skill, turning challenges into opportunities and inspiring us all," Santo said, highlighting the team’s shared vision and commitment to a bright future.
Santos emphasized unity and integrity as SLDC's guiding principles, thanking the team for their hard work as the foundation of the company’s success. “The road ahead may be challenging, but together we are unstoppable,” he added.
Meanwhile, chief finance officer (CFO) Maria Lourdes Estanislao expressed gratitude, noting that the event reflected the team’s dedication and commitment. "Your hard work and loyalty have made this success possible," she stated.
Perseverance
Top sales manager Janice R. Hinlayagan of MS del Rosario Realty expressed gratitude for her achievement, reflecting on her eight-year journey marked by persistence despite setbacks.
"With focus and perseverance, even distant goals are within reach," she shared, crediting Facebook marketing and consistent engagement for her success.
"Every single day, whether or not I had sales or leads, I showed up because God impressed me every day that perseverance is the backbone of success," Hinlayagan said. She thanked her clients, mentors, colleagues, and SLDC for their support.
"I feel blessed to be part of the Santos Land sales force," Hinlayagan said, reflecting on the recent blessing of her condo unit at Ivory Residences.
Success
SLDC Business Group head Estela Aguilos applauded the awardees, highlighting that success often follows failure and pushes people to grow.
"If this is what you really want, it takes only a little effort from yourself because God is always there to guide you. Success will come at the right time," she said.
She encouraged brokers to care for their teams, noting, “Your actions reflect who you are. A simple ‘sorry’ isn’t always enough.”
In closing, SLDC Sales Manager Evelyn Catalla commended the team’s dedication and urged them to continue striving for excellence. "Today’s recognition is a reminder of the potential ahead,” she said, thanking bank partners for their support.
The night also featured a sumptuous feast, live music, and raffle with attendees mingling and capturing memorable moments long after the program ended. MLSA