Slight drop in oil products' prices

FALLING DEMAND. A drop in oil prices looks to benefit consumers and businesses but not today, as the depressed oil prices mirror negative economic implications, such as oil producers stopping to drill new wells, affecting workers vulnerable to layoffs. (SunStar File Photo)

Petroleum firms will implement on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, a minimal increase on oil products.

In their respective announcements, Pilipinas Shell, Jetti, Caltex, Seaoil and Cleanfuel said there will be a P.30 per liter increase on the pump price of gasoline, and P.90 per liter on both diesel and kerosene.

Caltex will implement the price adjustment at 12:01 of January 16, while Seaoil and Shell will have it implemented at 6 a.m. and Cleanfuel at 4:01 p.m.

The price of diesel, gasoline and kerosene increased by P.10 per liter last week. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)

