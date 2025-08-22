Slight electricity rate hike for Aug-Sept billing bared

DAVAO consumers can expect a slight increase in their electricity bills this month as Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light) announced an adjustment in its residential electricity rates.

For the August-to-September 2025 billing cycle, the overall residential rate is set at P9.0782 per kilowatt hour (kWh), reflecting an increase of P0.3010/kWh from the previous billing period of P8.7772/kWh.

The adjustment applies to bills received from August 11 to September 10, 2025.

According to the distribution utility, the higher rates are mainly driven by two factors: an uptick in power supply prices from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) and higher transmission charges imposed by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

WESM prices, where Davao Light sources a portion of its electricity needs, shift monthly based on overall supply and demand in the grid.

The NGCP transmission charges, on the other hand, rose following the Energy Regulatory Commission’s (ERC) approval of a new Maximum Allowable Revenue (MAR) and Under-Recoveries (UR), which began affecting rates in July and are now reflected in the August billing cycle.

Despite the increase, Davao Light pointed out that current rates remain lower than those charged earlier this year.

In May 2025, the residential rate reached P9.1053/kWh, while in April 2025 it climbed to P9.5514/kWh.

The company urged consumers to practice energy efficiency at home and in businesses to help cushion the impact of rising power costs.

Davao Light also stated that conserving electricity, especially during peak hours, not only reduces household expenses but also helps stabilize demand on the grid.

The utility reassured customers that it continues to explore ways to manage costs and maintain a stable power supply for its franchise area, which covers Davao City, Panabo City, Carmen, Dujali, and Sto. Tomas in Davao del Norte and most areas of Davao de Oro. DEF