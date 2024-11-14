Slow decommissioning fuels Barmm unrest

COTABATO CITY — The slow pace of the "decommissioning process" for former Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) fighters is being cited as a key factor in the ongoing unrest in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

Lawyer Benny Bacani, executive director of the Institute for Autonomy and Governance, highlighted this concern while urging for the timely conduct of BARMM elections next year. He said that the regional government seems to lack sufficient measures to address the rising unrest.

Bacani also urged Congress and the Senate not to rush any proposals to postpone the elections. He further stated that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration must prioritize resolving key issues in the region.

Together with the Climate Conflict Action (CCAA), Bacani expressed concerns that delaying the elections would have negative consequences on the region's security, governance, and political stability.

The Institute for Autonomy and Governance, an independent policy institute, monitors political developments, while CCAA focuses on security issues in Barmm. EEF