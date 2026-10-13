SM City Davao holds 3-Day Sale Oct. 16-18

GET a headstart on Christmas shopping and enjoy big savings as SM City Davao mounts the biggest sale on October 16, 17, and 18.

Have your gift lists ready, discover great finds and make the most of the SM 3 Day Sale to enjoy up to 70% off on discounts, mallwide.

Take time to catch deals

Shoppers with Prestige and SMAC can avail an additional 10% discount and amazing promos, whole day on October 16 to 18. Plus, enjoy another wave of discounts when opting for credit card payment at The SM Store. Bank partners include BDO, RCBC, Metrobank, Security Bank, Atome, and Salmon.

Take home the grandest gift

Shop and get a chance to drive home a brand-new Suzuki Fronx GLX AT Hybrid. To join the e-raffle, present a minimum of P1,000 worth of purchase receipt from different stores at the mall’s redemption booth.

Have an ultimate gala to the max with the squad and the fam. Save the dates and have early Christmas shopping on October 16, 17, and 18. For more updates, check the official social media pages of SM City Davao. Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-267940, Series of 2026. PR