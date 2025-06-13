SM employees join 'Brigada Eskwela'

Employees of SM Lanang and SM City Davao took time off work to volunteer in cleaning and repainting classrooms in two public schools as part of the Department of Education’s Brigada Eskwela 2025.

About 40 employees from both malls joined HR-led activities on June 11 to clean and repair classrooms at Vicente Hizon Sr. Elementary School and Tugbok National High School.

SM Lanang also donated cleaning tools and paint kits to Vicente Hizon Sr. Elementary School, which were received by school head Lubel Banaria.

This year’s Brigada Eskwela, with the theme “Brigada Eskwela: Sama-sama Para sa Bayang Bumababasa,” highlights volunteer efforts to ensure a clean, safe and inclusive environment for students, teachers and non-teaching personnel.

SM Davao malls, through their corporate social responsibility arm, SM Cares, have long supported Brigada Eskwela under the company’s employee volunteerism program led by the human resources department. PR