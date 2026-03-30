SM expands rewards ecosystem through Trip.com partnership

PASAY CITY — The SM group recently expanded its integrated rewards ecosystem through a new partnership between its loyalty program, SMAC, and global online travel platform Trip.com, giving members more ways to earn points on travel bookings.

Under the partnership, SMAC members can earn 1 SMAC Point for every PHP250 spent on hotel and flight bookings made through Trip.com. Points will be credited within 60 working days after completion of your Trip.com booking (i.e., after your hotel stay or flight).

The collaboration strengthens SM’s broader ecosystem strategy, connecting retail, banking, property, and lifestyle services to deliver seamless and rewarding customer experiences.

“Through strategic partnerships, both within and beyond the SM Group, we continue to enhance the value proposition for our members,” said Patrick Cua, Chief Operating Officer of SMAC. “This collaboration with Trip.com further expands our travel ecosystem, allowing members to earn rewards while accessing local and global destinations.”

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 35 local currencies. Offering an extensive hotel and flight network of more than 1.5 million hotels and flights from over 640 airlines, along with over 300,000 attraction and tour products, Trip.com covers 3,400 airports in 220 countries and regions.

To qualify, members must log in via smac.ph and access Trip.com through the SMAC homepage before completing their booking. The Trip.com partnership complements SMAC’s growing network of travel and lifestyle collaborations, including Philippine Airlines’ Mabuhay Miles, AirAsia Rewards, and SM Hotels.

Beyond travel, SMAC continues to expand benefits across retail and financial services, including its remittance rewards program with SM Store and BDO. PR