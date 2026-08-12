SM Foundation names 34 new scholars in Davao

DAVAO CITY — Thirty-four deserving students from Davao formally stepped into a transformative chapter of their lives as they have been officially named as among the fresh set of scholars in the 2026 SM College Scholarship Awarding Ceremony on August 5 at The SM Store Davao Training Room, SM City Davao.

This year’s batch from Davao Region is part of the record - breaking 1,100 new scholars nationwide—the largest single batch in the scholarship program’s history of SM Foundation.

The ceremony was graced by Ms. Lynneth Gelilio, Project Assistant for Education Program from SM Foundation, alongside representatives from SM City Davao and The SM Store Davao, SM Scholar Alumna, as well as proud parents who gathered to celebrate the scholars' milestone achievement.

The award represents far more than tuition assistance; it stands as a bridge toward social mobility and a testament to their academic perseverance.

The SM College Scholarship Program—founded on the vision of SM founder Henry "Tatang" Sy Sr.—operates under the conviction that access to quality higher education is the most powerful tool to break the intergenerational cycle of poverty.

Most of the new set of scholars chose Accountancy and Engineering courses, and have enrolled to partner schools: Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU), National University (NU) Davao, University of Mindanao (UM - Matina and Digos), University of Southeastern Philippines (USeP), University of the Immaculate Conception (UIC), and University of the Philippines Mindanao (UPMin).

Beyond financial relief, SM Supermalls emphasized the long-term potential and transformation that the scholarship brings to the lives of the youth.

Ms. Leah P. Delarmente, Mall Manager of SM City Davao, commended the new scholars for earning their spots after rigorous application process, reminding them that the scholarship offers far more than financial aid. She highlighted that being an SM Scholar unlocks quality education and opens the door to endless career and personal possibilities.

“It is an opportunity to pursue quality education with the support of a program that believes in the potential of deserving students. Through the SM Scholarship, scholars can gain access to endless possibilities,” Ms. Delarmente said.

SM Scholar Alumna and now a Project Engineer at SM Engineering Design and Development (EDD) Corp. Engr. Deborah Gemarino, shared her journey proving that the SM Foundation Scholarship serves as a life-changing stepping stone. She urged the new scholars to maximize the full support provided, eliminate excuses, and strive for excellence so they can achieve their dreams and eventually pay it forward to others.

“Never waste this opportunity. Honor the trust that the SM Foundation has placed in you. Make your parents proud. Make your SM family proud. Someday you will be able to reach your dreams, be successful, and be able to pay it forward to make an impact on other people's lives just like how SM Foundation made impact to ours,” Engr. Gemarino said.

With this new batch of scholars, SM Foundation re-affirms its dedication to fostering talent in Southern Mindanao, ensuring that financial constraints never stand in the way of academic ambition. As classes begin for the 2026–2027 academic calendar, these young Davaoeños take their first confident steps toward shaping their future. PR