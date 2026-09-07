SM Group earns 15 Quill Awards

PASAY CITY — Companies under the SM Group received 15 Philippine Quill Awards, including six Excellence Awards, for communication programs covering community engagement, customer service, financial education, investor relations, and digital communications.

The awards went to SM Investments Corporation, the parent company of the SM Group, and several businesses across the group, including SM Foundation Inc., SM Supermalls (Shopping Center Management Corporation), BDO Unibank Inc., China Banking Corporation, and Signature Series by SM Residences (Signatures Development Corp.).

“Good communication helps people understand what our businesses do and why it matters to them,” said Frederic C. DyBuncio, president and chief executive officer of SM Investments. “These awards reflect the work across the Group to communicate clearly with the customers, investors, partners and communities we serve.”

SM Foundation received four awards, including three Excellence Awards.

Its “Utilizing Social Good as a Force for Transformation” campaign won Excellence Awards for Community Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility. Its #SpreadingSocialGood Stories Online: Transforming Lives Through Heartfelt Storytelling campaign also received an Excellence Award for Social Media, while its social good report earned recognition under Publications.

“Communication is an important part of strengthening the impact of development programs,” said Debbie Sy, executive director of SM Foundation. “It helps communities understand the opportunities available to them, gives people a voice, and brings partners closer to our mission. That is what spreading social good means to us, using communication to help social good initiatives reach and engage more people.”

BDO received four awards, including three Excellence Awards.

“Life Insurance: The Key to Heaven?” and “Tuloy ang Plano: Making Plan B a Family Necessity” received Excellence Awards for Marketing, Advertising and Brand Communication. “Your Child’s Dreams Need a Plan B” received an Excellence Award for Audio/Visual Communication, while BDO Remit’s “Alagang Kabayan: Where Every Kabayan Belongs” earned recognition for Social Media.

SM Investments also received recognition for SM In Focus. This groupwide online channel uses YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok to provide timely and structured insights into the group’s operations and impact.

SM In Focus host Rico Hizon visits the Philippine Geothermal Production Company’s Tiwi site to feature business initiatives and sustainability stories for the online channel.

SM Supermalls received three awards for Active Hub, Mindanao, and International Coastal 2025, covering Community Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Through Mindanao Art, SM Supermalls provides a platform for Filipino artists to showcase Mindanao’s diverse creativity and cultural heritage.

“Our programs begin with understanding what our customers and communities need,” said Steven Tan, president of SM Supermalls. “Communication helps us listen, respond, and keep improving how we serve them.”

Chinabank received two awards. Its Investor Relations: Focused on Value campaign won recognition for Financial Communication and Investor Relations, while My CBC Campaign: An App Fit for Beauty Queens received recognition for Marketing, Advertising and Brand Communication.

Signature Series also received an award for “Setting a New Mark in Premium Residential Living” under Marketing, Advertising and Brand Communication.

The International Association of Business Communicators Philippines (IABC) organized the Philippine Quill Awards, which recognize communication programs and practices across organizations in the country.

This year’s winners were selected from more than 800 entries evaluated against IABC standards. PR