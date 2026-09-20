SM Investments makes case for long-term thinking amid rapid change

SM INVESTMENTS Corporation, the parent company of the SM Group, underscored the need for businesses to look beyond short-term economic cycles and identify the changes that matter at the 24th MAP International CEO Conference, held under the theme “In the Age of Flux: Scaling the Next Inflection Points.”

The conference examined how companies are responding to rapid change, from artificial intelligence to shifting consumer demand, and how leaders can distinguish lasting shifts from market noise.

In his welcome address, SM Investments President and Chief Executive Officer Frederic C. DyBuncio said nearly seven decades of operating in the Philippines have taught the group to take a long-term view.

“At SM, nearly seven decades in the Philippines have taught us to look beyond the cycle. We have seen periods of uncertainty, disruption and rapid change. Through them, one thing has remained constant: the long-term potential of the Philippines and the aspirations of the Filipino people,” Mr. DyBuncio said.

He pointed to the growth of regional markets as one change creating opportunities for businesses.

“That potential is increasingly visible beyond Metro Manila. As incomes rise and aspirations evolve, opportunities are opening across the regions. For businesses, this means looking beyond where growth has traditionally been concentrated and investing where the next generation of demand is emerging,” he said.

Discussions at the conference also explored how technology is changing the way companies understand and respond to change. Artificial intelligence and data can help businesses identify patterns more quickly, but more information does not necessarily make the decisions for them. Leaders still have to decide what matters, where to invest and when to act.

Across the SM Group, this long-term approach can be seen in the continued growth of its retail, banking, property and portfolio businesses, including their expansion beyond traditional economic centers. These businesses fund their own growth, allowing SM Investments as the parent company to benefit from their growth and the dividends they generate.

This structure gives SM Investments a distinctive position as a parent company, with established businesses that can invest and grow independently while contributing dividends to the parent over time.

The underlying approach remains straightforward: understand where demand is going, invest with discipline and stay close to the customers the businesses serve. PR