PASAY CITY — SM Investments Corporation (SM Investments), the parent company of the SM Group, has earned its Great Place to Work® certification for 2026, marking its second consecutive year of recognition.

Based on the Great Place to Work Trust Index Survey, 92% of SM Investments employees affirmed that management is competent in running the business, reflecting their confidence in the company’s leadership and direction.

“We are grateful to receive this recognition from our people for the second consecutive year. Their trust is something we value and work to earn every day. We believe that when people feel supported, included, and confident in the direction of the company, they are better able to contribute to its long-term growth,” said Frederic DyBuncio, President and Chief Executive Officer of SM Investments.

Guided by its core values of Drive and Enthusiasm, Leadership, Integrity, Teamwork, and Entrepreneurship (DELITE), SM Investments seeks to foster a workplace where people have clear direction, work towards shared goals, and are encouraged to contribute and grow.

The company also upholds high standards of corporate governance, anchored on fairness, accountability, and transparency. These principles guide how it creates and sustains value for its stakeholders, including its employees.

Great Place to Work® is a global authority on workplace culture and the data scientist behind the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ list. Its benchmarks draw on insights from more than 100 million employees across 150 countries. PR