SM Lanang brings “A Splash of Holiday Sparkle”

SM LANANG reimagines one of its most iconic spots into a dazzling holiday destination, inviting guests to experience a beloved landmark in a whole new way.

For more than a decade, SM Lanang’s 122-meter musical fountain has been a familiar gathering place for Davaoeños and tourists alike, serving as the backdrop for countless memories, cultural and pop celebrations, and moments shared with family and friends. That connection goes back to 2012 when Davaoeños came to see what was then Mindanao’s longest dancing fountain. Today, it continues to hold that distinction and has evolved beyond an attraction to become a venue for community celebrations and collective experiences.

This holiday season, the iconic fountain is reimagined as a festive expression of holiday wonder, featuring over 100 sparkles arranged to mirror the fountain's signature water displays, translating their flowing choreography into a sparkling tribute to one of Davao's most beloved landmarks.

The transformation is part of SM Supermalls' overarching "12 Weeks of Iconic Christmas" campaign, with SM Lanang representing Mindanao as the region's sole participating mall, bringing a uniquely dazzling holiday experience to Davao.

As the Fountain Court lights up for the holidays, The Jericho Project takes the stage with a live set of Christmas classics that have brightened the season for generations. Adding to the festive atmosphere, The Hey Market by Hey Local brings together good food, holiday treats, and unique local finds, creating the perfect setting for families and friends to share a memorable evening from Nov. 5 to 8.

With 12 Weeks of Iconic Christmas, SM Lanang gives shoppers something new to look forward to, making a trip to the mall part of the holiday experience. Whether it's an evening stroll, a family night out, or a spontaneous holiday meet-up with friends, SM Lanang offers another reason to make the season's simple moments feel extra special.

Celebrate Christmas at SM and Gala to the Max. PR