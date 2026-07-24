SM targets 40% emissions cut by 2040

PASAY CITY — SM Investments Corp. (SM Investments) said it remains on track to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2040 through continued investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency and other sustainability initiatives across the group.

Speaking at the recent MUFG NOW Manila forum, "Pathways to a Sustainable Future: Opportunities and Challenges," Timothy Daniels, consultant and head of Sustainability and Investor Relations at SM Investments, said the company's emissions reduction target is backed by years of investments in energy efficiency and renewable energy.

"When we looked at our emissions, we identified where we could make meaningful reductions and developed a target supported by specific programs and investments. We wanted a goal that reflects what we can achieve based on actions we are taking today," Daniels said.

"For us, sustainability helps reduce costs, improve reliability, and make our operations more resilient. It's simply part of how we run the business."

Across the group, SM has installed more than 200,000 solar panels on its properties to generate renewable electricity and reduce its reliance on grid power.

Its mining subsidiary, Carmen Copper Corp., operates a three-hectare floating solar facility at the Malubog Reservoir in Cebu. The facility's 8,540 solar panels generate 4.99 megawatts of renewable energy, enough to potentially supply about 10 percent of the mine's electricity requirements.

SM has also expanded its renewable energy portfolio through Philippine Geothermal Production Co., which operates geothermal steam fields in Southern Luzon.

Beyond its own operations, the group is supporting the country's energy transition through BDO Unibank Inc. To date, the bank has provided about ₱1.2 trillion in sustainable financing, including funding for 71 renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 6,165 megawatts.

Daniels said achieving deeper emissions cuts will also depend on the country's broader transition to renewable energy.

"While companies can improve efficiency, install solar panels, and use renewable power, progress also depends on the availability of renewable energy, transmission infrastructure, and grid development," he said. PR