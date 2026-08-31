“Small acts of kindness, bayanihan, are acts of heroism” - Sen. Bong Go

MANILA — As Filipinos marked National Heroes Day on Monday, Aug. 31, Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go reminded the public that heroism is not limited to extraordinary acts recorded in history. It can also be found in simple acts of kindness and bayanihan, especially during disasters.

With the southwest monsoon, or habagat, continuing to bring rain and flooding risks to parts of the country, Go paid tribute to rescuers, health workers, barangay personnel, volunteers, neighbors, and ordinary Filipinos who help others despite facing difficulties themselves.

“You do not have to die for your country to be one. Any act of kindness, in the goodness of your heart, that your fellow being will thank you for, is already an act of heroism,” Go said in a previous National Heroes Day gathering.

He said even small gestures can make a difference during calamities, when families may suddenly lose their homes, livelihoods, or access to necessities.

“Hindi naman kailangang gumawa tayo ng isang napakalaking bagay para makatulong. Minsan, simpleng pag-abot ng pagkain, pag-alalay sa kapitbahay, o pagtanong kung may kailangan sila ay malaking bagay na sa taong dumadaan sa pagsubok (We don’t have to do something extraordinary to help. Sometimes, simply giving food, helping a neighbor, or asking what they need can already mean a lot to someone going through a difficult time),” he said.

The message came as habagat continued to affect parts of the Philippines. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Aug. 30 that the southwest monsoon was affecting Luzon and the Visayas, with several areas facing continued risks of flooding and landslides.

Earlier this month, enhanced habagat rains caused flooding, evacuations, power interruptions, and other disruptions in Metro Manila and several provinces, prompting relief and donation drives by government agencies, private groups, and volunteers.

“Sa panahon ng baha at kalamidad, nakikita natin kung paano nagtutulungan ang mga Pilipino. Kahit sila mismo ay hirap, may nagbabahagi ng pagkain, may tumutulong sa rescue, may nagpapagamit ng sasakyan, may nagbubukas ng tahanan para sa nangangailangan. Iyan ang malasakit na dapat nating panatilihin (During floods and disasters, we see how Filipinos come together). Even when they are struggling themselves, some share food, help with rescue efforts, lend their vehicles, or open their homes to those in need. That is the compassion we must preserve,” he said.

Go also recognized government workers and volunteers who continue to report for duty despite severe weather.

He said heroism is not defined by a person’s profession or position. Parents who provide for their families despite hardship, workers who perform their duties honestly, young people who volunteer, and Filipinos who refuse to leave a neighbor behind during a crisis all demonstrate love of country through everyday actions.

“Hindi lahat ng bayani ay nakikita sa monumento. Marami sa kanila ay kasama natin araw-araw—mga magulang, manggagawa, health workers, responders, volunteers, at ordinaryong Pilipino na handang tumulong kapag may nangangailangan (Not all heroes are seen on monuments.) Many of them are with us every day — parents, workers, health workers, responders, volunteers, and ordinary Filipinos who are ready to help when someone is in need.” Go said.

He also urged government agencies and local governments to remain prepared to assist communities affected by severe weather.

“Tandaan natin, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na puwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa, gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito (Let us remember that we only pass through this world once. Whatever good or help we can give others, let us do it now because we will not return to this world),” he said.

“Sa maliliit na kabutihan nagsisimula ang malaking pagbabago. Sa simpleng malasakit sa kapwa, naipapakita rin natin ang pagmamahal natin sa bayan. Sa sarili nating paraan, kaya nating maging bayani para sa isa’t isa (Great change begins with small acts of kindness. Through simple compassion for others, we also show our love for our country. In our own way, we can be heroes to one another),” he concluded.

National Heroes Day is observed every last Monday of August under Republic Act 9492. PR