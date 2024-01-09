Small farm reservoirs' impact explored in pilot assessment

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office-Davao Region engaged in a research consultation to shape projects related to small farm reservoirs (SFR).

In a Facebook post on Monday afternoon, January 8, 2024, DSWD-Davao, through the Disaster Response Management Division (DRMD), collaborated with Rizal Memorial Colleges, Inc. (RMC) for the assessment of Project Lawa's pilot implementation focusing on local adaptation to water access.

“These SFRs have emerged as vital resources, supplementing the water needs of farmers for both their crops and livestock,” DSWD Field office-Davao said.

With the ongoing drought and the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-PAG-ASA) projecting extended El Niño effects until the second quarter of 2024, the demand for SFRs built by beneficiaries has increased.

Project Lawa, officially launched on August 31, 2023, aims to address water scarcity in impoverished communities by providing financial support to citizens in pilot zones through the cash-for-work (CFW) and cash-for-training (CFT) programs.

The project, managed by DRMB, focuses on building small agricultural reservoirs within a specific timeframe and strategic locations.

As part of their initiative, DSWD Field Office-Davao evaluated the program's impact in the province of Davao de Oro, one of the pilot areas for Project Lawa.

The department plans a full rollout of the program this year.