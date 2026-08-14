SMB Drinker, “Peeling Winner” with San Miguel Beer Peel & Win GCash Promo

ALCOHOL beverage market leader San Miguel Brewery Inc. (SMB) continues to serve world-class brews to celebrate life’s moments with. Enriching each occasion with its best tasting beers, SMB adds a chance to get instant cash with the perks of enjoying San Miguel Beer with the SAN MIGUEL BEER PEEL & WIN GCASH PROMO.

Every SMB drinker can be a “peeling winner” with more than Php50 million worth of prizes throughout the promo. Starting this August, thousands of participants get a chance win up to Php10,000 of instant GCash weekly.

To join SAN MIGUEL BEER PEEL & WIN GCASH PROMO, (1) Simply BUY bottles/cans of any participating SMB brand including San Miguel Pale Pilsen, Red Horse Beer, Red Horse Super, San Mig Light, San Miguel Flavored Beer, and Gold Eagle Beer; (2) PEEL OFF the coupon (earn one (1) coupon for every six (6) 320ml/330ml/500ml bottles/cans or two (2) 1L bottles); (3) SCAN the QR Code to go to the GCash promo page; and (4) SCAN the promo code to redeem and win prizes.

SMB rewards more beer moments with more chances to win with its SAN MIGUEL BEER PEEL & WIN GCASH PROMO. Promo is available nationwide from August 1, 2026 until December 31, 2026. For 18 years old and above only. Drink Responsibly.

For more promos and updates like and follow San Miguel Beer on Facebook (www.facebook.com/sanmiguelbeerphilippines) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sanmiguelbeerph). PR