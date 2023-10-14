SMC’s Ramon Ang says mega poultry farm is not competing with small farmers

DAVAO CITY—San Miguel Corporation president and chief executive officer Ramon S. Ang assured small farmers and market enterprises that the mega poultry farm in Hagonoy, Davao del Sur along with 11 other mega poultry farms to be built across the country will not compete with small chicken farmers and wet market stalls.

“These poultry production will go to the dressing plant and converted to become ready-to-eat, luto na, cooked and fresh so therefore pagka ang shelf life nyan six months hindi tayo nagmamadali magcocompetensiya sa mga maliliit na farmers (This poultry production will go to the dressing plant and be converted to become ready-to-eat, cooked, and fresh, so therefore when the shelf life is six months we are not in a hurry to compete with the small farmers),” Ang says.

He said their products will not go to the market. “Patuloy pa rin yung ating backyard nagro-grower.”

Ang also said that following the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos to partner with local farmers, the project in Hagonoy has partnered with the farmers’ cooperative in the area.

“900 families po ito, ito ang partner natin sa Davao (These are 900 families, we have partnered with them),” Ang said of their local partners-- ECJ Davao Farms Agrarian Reform Multipurpose Cooperative.

The SMC CEO said that investments such as the world-class poultry farm will help reinvigorate local agriculture as it will lessen the country’s dependence on food imports.

“Lahat po kasi ngayon iniimport na natin. Mga kababayan natin hindi na gusto maging farmers, pero I think with your (President) program in making sure we give the farmers support and making sure local products will be supported eh I’m sure more and more people like us will go into agriculture business and produce more (Because now we import everything. Our countrymen don't want to be farmers anymore, but I think with your (President) program in making sure we give the farmers support and making sure local products will be supported, I'm sure more and more people like us will go into agriculture business and produce more),” Ang said.

President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr., who visited the inauguration of the poultry farm this morning (Oct. 12) has emphasized the importance of agricultural modernization with the help of the private sector.

That’s the way that we should do it kung ano ang kailangan ng private sector kung kayang gawin, kayang ibigay, kayang mag-incentive, kayang mag-exemption whatever it is needed kung kayang gawin ng gobyerno, gagawin talaga ng gobyerno to encourage investments sa ganitong klaseng operation,” President Marcos said during the tour of the facility

The SMC top honcho took President Marcos on a tour around the facility which is expected to produce 80 million heads of chicken a year which is equivalent to 200 million kilos in live weight.

The President was impressed with the sophisticated poultry facility which has a modern farm layout, controlled climate technology, strict biosecurity measures, an automated feeding and watering system, an air quality monitoring system, efficient waste management, and an automated harvesting system.

“Ngayon lang ako nakakita ng ganito, ng ganitong kalaki, ganito ka extensive sa buong Pilipinas kaya we should encourage everybody na there are very many options, many opportunities for the production of food,” the President said during the tour. PIA DAVAO