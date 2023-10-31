Smooth BSKE at DRANHS where Dutertes’ precincts are

DANIEL R. Aguinaldo National High School (DRANHS) reported a smooth Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on October 30, 2023 with no incidents or conflicts, as stated by the volunteers.

Anticipation surrounded the expected voting of Vice-President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte, along with former President Rodrigo Duterte, at Cluster Precinct 841 in DRANHS, located in Barangay 74-A Matina Crossing. Both were accompanied by their security teams.

The Vice-President cast her vote around 8:53 a.m., completing the process at 9:02 a.m., and leaving the school premises by 9:15 a.m. However, former President Duterte did not vote.

Duterte had a list of preferred candidates for the BSKE elections with her.

“Naa lang gyuy mga uban na senior citizens na kailangan og assistance, like kinahanglan nila og tabang og sulat, which is kailangan pa nila ang tabang sa ilang mga kapamilya (Some senior citizens needed assistance, particularly in writing their votes. They sought help from their family members),” Chito Napitan, one of the board of election inspectors and a teacher-volunteer said in an interview.

“Naay gamay [trouble], pero kadto rang botante na daw mipugos siya na naa didto iyang presinto, so ang among gibuhat gi-guide na namo, wala man sad siya nag-insist (There were minor issues, like a voter insisting on going to the precinct, but we guided her and she didn't insist),” Napitan added. ICE