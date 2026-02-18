SOCC pushes early reporting to stop child sexual abuse

THE Special Office for Children’s Concerns (SOCC) in Davao City intensified its campaign against child sexual abuse and exploitation, urging Dabawenyos to report suspected cases at the earliest possible stage to prevent further harm to children.

The call was made in the wake of the 30th National Awareness Week for the Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation.

Gerline Arciaga, Head of the SOCC, emphasized that even suspicious cases should never be ignored and parents must create safe environments where children feel confident to disclose any possible cases of abuse or discomfort.

“Pakusgan nato ang information dissemination and i-encourage sila nga early reporting talaga. And for the parents also, maintain open communication og i-ensure na friendly ang environment kay kung friendly ang ilahang enviornment, dili maulaw ang bata na mu-disclose sa nahitabo sa iyaha karong adlawa or nag-cause sa iyaha og discomfort (Let’s strengthen information dissemination and encourage them to report early. And for the parents also, maintain open communication and ensure that the environment is friendly because if their environment is friendly, the child will not be embarrassed to disclose what happened to them today or what caused them discomfort),” she told Serbisyo Dabawenyo: City Social Welfare and Development Office over Davao City Disaster Radio on February 16, 2026.

Aidelyn Lunasin, RSW, focal person of the Children Welfare Program also explained that reporting suspected abuse is not limited to confirmed cases and even initial observations or suspicions should be raised immediately to ensure rapid response and protection.

“Kung ikaw, as a person naa naka’y na-observe aning bataa, pwede ra gyud magpatabang or mu-talk ta sa social worker. Kay kumbaga dili man sa tanan higayon nga muadto raka sa social worker kay tungod nahimong victim na siya (If you, as a person, you observed something about this child, you can ask for help or talk to a social worker. Do not go to the social worker when the child is already a victim),” she added.

The SOCC also ensures that interventions are tailored to each child’s needs, which include psychological first aid, psychosocial support, counseling, and capability building programs that teach them positive life skills and mental health awareness.

Reports can be made through the City Social Welfare and Development Office, the Philippine National Police- Women and Child Protection Center and the Quick Response Team for Children’s Concerns at 0910-678-4711 or by calling the Kean Gabriel hotline at 0908-818-4444 or dial 911. CIO