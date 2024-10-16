Soccsksargen’s must-visit destinations

In the heart of South Central Mindanao lies the Soccsksargen Region, which includes South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and General Santos City. This region is rich in natural resources and cultural heritage, making it a must-visit destination. Here are some top attractions to explore in the region:
Seven Falls in Lake Sebu
Lake Sebu, situated between South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat, is renowned for its breathtaking views and is a popular tourist destination in Mindanao. The lake features small islets with huts and fish farms, and is home to a rich variety of plant and animal life.
The T’boli tribe, one of the original settlers, considers the land sacred. Alongside Lake Sebu, the region also has Lake Lahit and Lake Siloton. Visitors can explore Lake Sebu’s 12 unique islets by boat.
A highlight of Lake Sebu is the Seven Falls, named after seven legendary warriors: Hikong Alo, Hikong B’Lebel, Hikong Bente, Hikong Lowig, Hikong Ukol, Hikong K’Fo-I, and Hikong Tonok. This stunning waterfall series enhances the lake’s beauty and serves as a vital water source for nearby communities.
Lang Dulay (T’Boli Tribe)
Lang Dulay, a revered T’boli dream weaver from Lake Sebu, South Cotabato, was born on August 3, 1928. Celebrated for her exquisite T’nalak fabric, she learned the art of weaving from her mother and grandmother, honing her skills through keen observation rather than formal training.
Her intricate patterns garnered widespread recognition, leading to her designation as a National Living Treasure in 1998. Lang Dulay was instrumental in mentoring the next generation of artisans, highlighting the importance of preserving their traditions. She passed away in 2015 at the age of 86, leaving a lasting legacy that continues to inspire many and underscores the significance of T’nalak as a vital part of cultural identity.
Kalon Barak Skyline Ridge, Malungon, Sarangani Province
Kalonbarak Skyline Ridge is a popular eco-cultural tourism spot in Malungon, Sarangani Province, attracting many visitors. Sitting about 750 feet above sea level, it offers a cool climate and beautiful views of Sarangani, Davao del Sur, and South Cotabato, along with the stunning peaks of Mt. Matutum, Mt. Apo, and Mt. Busa.
Known for its incredible sea of clouds and amazing sunrises and sunsets, Kalonbarak is a great place for overnight camping. It allows visitors to enjoy the peaceful beauty of nature and relax in a stunning setting.
Lamlifew Tribal Women’s Association, Malungon, Sarangani
The Lamlifew Village Museum, situated in Barangay Datal Tampal, Malungon, Sarangani Province, opened its doors in December 2007 and was officially launched in the community in November 2008. This unique museum, the only community-initiated one in the Philippines recognized by the National Museum, aims to preserve the rich culture of the Blaan ethnolinguistic group.
Constructed from bamboo and thatch, the museum features a raised platform where local women gather to work on beadcraft and childcare, alongside exhibits of traditional Blaan garments, weapons, and daily items.
Founded by the Lamlifew Tribal Women's Association (LTWA), the museum serves as a center for cultural heritage, promoting cooperative projects and revitalizing traditional crafts. With financial support from organizations in Manila, it documents daily life in Lamlifew, recreates historical clothing, and gathers important artifacts. The LTWA partners with the Indigenous Peoples Development Program (IPDP) to prioritize self-determination and ensure the ongoing relevance of Blaan culture.
SG Farm, Tupi, South Cotabato
SG Farm, located in Barangay Kablon, Tupi, South Cotabato, is about an hour and a half from General Santos City and boasts stunning views of Mt. Matutum. This tourist-friendly farm features vibrant gardens filled with colorful flowers and a variety of agricultural products.
Everyone can enjoy strawberry picking and explore charming cafes, highlighted by a striking red barn in the events area. SG Farm also offers activities like trekking, making it an ideal spot for families and friends to relax in the cool weather and beautiful surroundings.
Baras Bird Sanctuary in Sultan Kudarat
Baras Bird Sanctuary in Sultan Kudarat is a tranquil spot for nature lovers and birdwatchers. Spanning over 180 hectares, it hosts many bird species and serves as a resting place for migratory birds.
Visitors can enjoy easy walking trails while spotting colorful birds amid lush trees and vibrant plants. The sanctuary also offers educational programs on bird conservation, making it a great place to learn about protecting wildlife.
Whether for birdwatching or a peaceful retreat, Baras Bird Sanctuary is a must-visit destination in Sultan Kudarat.
Fu Yabing, Polomolok, South Cotabato
Fu Yabing Masalon Dulo was a celebrated master weaver of the B’laan tribe, known for her expertise in the traditional mabal tabih art of dyeing and weaving. She began her weaving journey at just 14 years old, creating two exceptional hand woven abaca pieces, one of which is now part of the National Museum's collection.
The Sangguniang Bayan of Polomolok pays tribute to Fu Yabing, a National Living Treasure Award of 2016, who passed away at the age of 106 in her home in Sitio Amguo, Barangay Landan. Born on August 8, 1914, she devoted her life to weaving and served as a cultural master at the Blaan Weaving School of Living Tradition in Polomolok.
Her dedication to preserving and promoting Blaan weaving has left a lasting impact. Her exquisite creations have been cherished by her family and showcased in the National Museum, continuing to inspire both her community and admirers far and wide.
Fishport in General Santos City
The fishport in General Santos City is one of the largest in the Philippines, playing a key role in the local economy. Daily, boats arrive with fresh catches, especially the famous tuna. The market is bustling with activity and filled with the aroma of grilled seafood, attracting both locals and visitors.
This port not only supports many families but also highlights the city’s rich fishing culture. Known as the "Tuna Capital of the Philippines," General Santos offers visitors a vibrant atmosphere. For anyone exploring General Santos, the fishport is a must-visit destination to experience the lively community and savor delicious seafood.
Soccsksargen is a treasure trove of natural beauty, rich culture, and vibrant communities. Each destination offers unique experiences that showcase the region’s diversity and heritage.
The 13th Regional Travel Fair, organized by the Tourism Promotions Board and the Department of Tourism Region 12, showcased Soccsksargen as the host region. This event highlighted the area's stunning attractions and provided visitors from various regions the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage and breathtaking landscapes of Soccsksargen.
Whether you're looking for adventure, cultural immersion, or a peaceful retreat, Soccsksargen has something for everyone. AJA