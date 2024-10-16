Soccsksargen’s must-visit destinations

Seven Falls in Lake Sebu

Lake Sebu, situated between South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat, is renowned for its breathtaking views and is a popular tourist destination in Mindanao. The lake features small islets with huts and fish farms, and is home to a rich variety of plant and animal life.

The T’boli tribe, one of the original settlers, considers the land sacred. Alongside Lake Sebu, the region also has Lake Lahit and Lake Siloton. Visitors can explore Lake Sebu’s 12 unique islets by boat.

A highlight of Lake Sebu is the Seven Falls, named after seven legendary warriors: Hikong Alo, Hikong B’Lebel, Hikong Bente, Hikong Lowig, Hikong Ukol, Hikong K’Fo-I, and Hikong Tonok. This stunning waterfall series enhances the lake’s beauty and serves as a vital water source for nearby communities.