Social media 101: Understanding Facebook algorithm and the effect of post ‘bumping’

IN RECENT days, growing concern has spread across parts of the Philippines, particularly in the Davao Region, following the confirmed local transmission of mpox (formerly known as monkeypox), an infectious disease characterized by painful rashes, swollen lymph nodes, fever, and other symptoms.

The Department of Health in Davao Region (DOH-Davao) has so far recorded eight confirmed cases, six of which are from Davao City. These figures corresponded to the earlier reports from the Davao City Health Office, raising public alarm and sparking conversations both online and offline.

Although mpox remains a global public health concern, the DOH central office assures the public that the current situation involves low-level transmission with only occasional outbreaks.

According to Dr. David A. Mendoza, assistant regional director of DOH-Davao, there is no cause for panic — face masks are not required, and a lockdown is not necessary.

Yet, amid the ongoing health situation, a different kind of threat is spreading rapidly: misinformation and disinformation. And this, too, carries serious consequences.