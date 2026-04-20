Sofia Antonia Manzano shines on international dancesport stage

DAVAO CITY — A first-year Medical Biology student from Ateneo de Davao University has made waves in the international dancesport scene after earning multiple recognitions at a prestigious competition in Singapore.

Sofia Antonia Manzano, alongside her dance partner Iman Basan, secured third place in the Pre-Amateur Latin category (Rumba, Cha-cha, Jive), sixth place in Latin Youth (Rumba, Cha-cha, Jive, Samba), and finished as a semi-finalist in the Amateur Rising Star division (Rumba, Cha-cha, Jive, Samba) during the 7th Brillante International Dancesport Championship held at Marina Bay Sands on April 11, 2026.

The competition gathered top dancesport athletes from various countries, highlighting the duo’s strong performance against a highly competitive international field.

Prior to this, they also delivered an even impressive showing at the Osaka Winter Dance Festival held on December 1, 2025, where they earned multiple podium finishes. They bagged four gold medals in the Under-18 category (Rumba, Cha-cha, Jive, Samba), as well as several medals in the Under-23 category, including golds in Rumba, Jive, and Samba; a silver in Cha-cha; and a bronze in the Amateur Rising Star division.

Manzano known on the dance floor for her artistry, elegance, work ethic, and exquisite lines began her international dancesport journey two years ago under the direction of Ferdz Tagunayon of FM Dance Academy Toril. Coaches Denis Bunayog, Rhea Marquez, Hanz Basan, and Charlea Lagaras were a big help in shaping her dancesport career. She trained for 16 years under the tutelage of Agnes Locsin at the Locsin Dance Workshop, building on a strong foundation in ballet which helped shape her transition into Latin dance.