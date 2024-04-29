Solar power plant in Davao Oriental

In a Facebook post of the Provincial Government of Davao Oriental on April 25, 2024, King Shing Donny Yeung, chief executive officer of DY Green Energy Corporation, assured Gov. Niño Uy in a meeting that the 50-megawatt power plant will start operating this October 2024.

Yeung said that the lot where the plant would be located, which is in Barangay Maputi, Banaybanay, is being prepared. He added that the company is in talks with the local government unit of Banaybanay and other government agencies so they can get the permits and licenses needed for the operation of the plant.

Once the plant is operational, it will help stabilize and lower the price of electricity in the province.

Uy stressed the importance of the solar power plant in the province and extended his full support for the project's rapid implementation, which is one of the concrete solutions to the province’s problem with electricity.

The P3 billion solar power plant is one of the biggest investments for the province, and Uy is hopeful that it could help boost the economy of Davao Oriental.

“Si Gobernador Uy malaumon bahin sa positibo nga epekto sa ekonomiya sa solar plant, labi na bahin sa pagmugna og mga oportunidad sa dugang trabaho alang sa mga residente ug pagdani sa daghan pang mga mamumuhunan sa Davao Oriental,” the Province wrote in the post.

(Governor Uy is optimistic about the positive impact that the solar power plant will bring to the economy of the province, especially in creating job opportunities for the residents and attracting investors in Davao Oriental)

Uy said that about seven investors have already pledged to put up businesses in the province once the solar power plant starts providing an efficient and stable power supply. RGP