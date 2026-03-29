Solidarity walk for FPRRD gathers 16K participants

THOUSANDS of supporters of former president Rodrigo Duterte joined a solidarity walk on March 28, 2026, marking his 81st birthday, at the same time calling for his release from detention in The Hague over alleged crimes against humanity.

Participants marched from Roxas Avenue to Rizal Park in Davao City, where the main program was held under the banner “Bring PRRD Home.” Organizers said the activity served both as a birthday tribute and a collective appeal urging the International Criminal Court (ICC) to release Duterte, who has reportedly been under detention since March 2025 in connection with allegations of humanitarian crimes.

According to data by the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), at least 16,000 Dabawenyos gathered around at 6:30 p.m. in time for the Solidarity Walk.

The gathering drew political allies, members of the Duterte family, and supporters from different parts of the country. The atmosphere combined celebration and protest, with participants waving banners, chanting, and expressing continued loyalty to the former leader, widely referred to as “Tatay Digong.”

Former Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado opened the program, reflecting on the significance of the occasion.

“Importante kaayo ning adlawa sa atong kinabuhi, nagsagol ang kasuko ug kalipay (This day is very important in our lives; it is filled with both anger and joy),” he said, noting that this was the second year they marked Duterte’s birthday without his physical presence.

Avisado described Duterte as a “living hero” and underscored what he called the former president’s enduring legacy of service.

Former Executive Secretary and Legal Adviser lawyer Salvador Medialdea followed with a speech rejecting international accusations against Duterte.

“Crimes against humanity daw, samantalang buong-buo ang tiwala at suporta ng sambayanang Pilipino (They say it’s crimes against humanity, yet the Filipino people’s trust and support remain strong),” Medialdea said.

His speech was briefly interrupted due to a medical emergency, prompting former Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III to continue the program. Bello cited Duterte’s leadership during national crises, including the Covid-19 pandemic.

Senator Bong Go appealed to supporters to pray for the former president.

“Pakiusap ko lang po sa inyo na ipagdasal natin si Tatay Digong… mag-isa lang po siya, wala siyang kausap, wala siyang kasama,” Go said.

Family members also addressed the crowd, including the former president’s brother, Emmanuel Duterte Sr., who expressed confidence in Duterte’s eventual return while urging supporters to remain hopeful.

“Laban lang tayo, ‘wag mawalan ng pag-asa dahil sigurado makakauwi ang kapatid namin,” he said.

The Duterte Youth Partylist was likewise represented, with Chairman Ronald Gian reaffirming continued support from younger sectors.

Recorded video messages from Vice President Sara Duterte and Davao City First District Representative Paolo Duterte were also played, both thanking supporters for their participation and continued support.

Vice President Duterte emphasized the meaning of the gathering, stating, “Your loyalty to him [FPRRD] is a testament to a leadership that truly prioritizes the safety and the dignity of its own people.”

Supporters from various provinces attended the event, with one participant from Davao del Sur saying, “Niari jud ko diri voluntarily kay gusto nako ma-witness ang birthday ni Tatay Digong (I voluntarily came here because I want to witness the birthday of Tatay Digong).”

The program concluded with prayers, songs, and renewed calls for unity, as organizers described the turnout as a strong manifestation of continued support and a unified appeal for Duterte’s release. LARR DAYROCAS, RAFFY MACASIDING. DNSC, SUNSTAR INTERN