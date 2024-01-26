Solo parents to get P1K monthly subsidy

THE recently approved Local Solo Parents' Ordinance, passed on third and final reading by the 20th City Council, promises a monthly subsidy of approximately P1,000 for eligible beneficiaries in Davao City.

Councilor Tricia Ann Villafuerte, in a media interview, emphasized the ordinance's vital support for solo parents and their children, revealing that there are approximately 6,000 solo parents in Davao City.

The ordinance, an adaptation of the Republic Act 8972 (Solo Parents Welfare Act of 2000), was customized to address the unique needs of solo parents in the city.

"Kaning sa atoa nga approved karun kay sa city ni siya lahi tung sa national and the gi localize diri sa atoang city. Gi adopt lang natu and then nagdungag lang ta para sa atoang solo parents diri sa siyudad (We localized it for the city, adopting the national law and incorporating additional benefits for solo parents here in Davao City)," Villafuerte said on Thursday morning, January 25, 2024, at the Sanguniang Panlungsod.

The ordinance aims to meet the essential needs of mothers and their children, encompassing school supplies, consultation, laboratory diagnostics, and financial assistance, including medical, death, and burial aid.

Notably, solo parents will receive a monthly monetary subsidy of P1,000.

Similar to senior citizens and Persons with Disability (PWD), solo parents are entitled to a 10 percent discount on select basic commodities.

To qualify for the ordinance's benefits, applicants must submit necessary documents such as a voter's ID or city registration certification, PSA birth certificate, barangay certification confirming their solo parent status, and supporting documents like Nullity of Marriage, Certificate of No Marriage (Cenomar), or the death certificate of the Spouse.

Disqualification grounds include a change in civil status, provision of necessary assistance by the other biological parent as per the Family Code of the Philippines, and cohabitation with another individual providing financial support to both the solo parent and the child.

While PWDs and senior citizens can avail themselves of ordinance benefits, individuals under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) are ineligible for the Local Solo Parents' Ordinance. RGP