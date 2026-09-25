Solviva Energy eyes wider solar market

SOLVIVA Energy, a residential solar startup backed by Aboitiz Power Corp., plans to expand beyond the Greater Manila area as more households turn to rooftop solar and new government rules seek to simplify installation.

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve been in a testing phase. Now the goal is to expand in the smartest way that we can,” said Solviva Energy CEO Coby Cobankiat. “We intend to be available in more cities and offer more products for more households.”

“What changed this year was the conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted shipping routes and global energy markets, causing price volatility. That has been the tipping point for us. Instead of us trying to force demand for rooftop solar, they’re coming to us,” he added.

In August, the Department of Energy issued Department Circular No. DC2026-08-0017, which seeks to ease requirements for installing solar energy systems in residential homes, medical facilities and small businesses.

“In general, the current environment is geared towards setting the type of policies that can accelerate adoption even further,” Cobankiat said. “Today, there’s a lot of focus on trying to set compliant systems. We’re very excited to see what comes out of that. In the long run, that will support the industry.”

From March to August 2026, inquiries about Solviva’s residential solar packages rose 272 percent from the same period last year.

Following installation, the company observed changes in customers’ electricity consumption, including higher overall usage. Cobankiat viewed the increase positively, saying residential solar can help households use more energy, improve their quality of life, and become more productive.

According to the World Bank Group, the Philippines has one of the lowest per-capita electricity consumption levels in Southeast Asia.

Unlike providers that require a large upfront payment, Solviva offers a zero-down-payment, rent-to-own plan with fixed monthly installments for up to five years. Payments begin 30 days after installation.

“Hindi mo na kailangan mag-ipon para mag-tipid. You no longer need to save up money just to save on your electricity bill. You don’t have to save up for the system just to save even more. That’s why we wanted to address the barrier of upfront cost,” Cobankiat said.

“The beauty of it is you can have solar panels on your roof, save for an entire month, and use those savings to help pay for your installment in Solviva.”

Solviva’s package also includes end-to-end service, from site assessment and installation to after-sales support throughout the system’s operational life.

“These big panels on your roof will last about 25 years. What you’re really looking for is a company that’s going to be around for the lifetime of the system,” Cobankiat said.

Solviva operates under 1882 Energy Ventures, the startup and innovation arm of AboitizPower. It has served as a direct-to-consumer bridge for clean energy solutions since 2023.

“Ultimately, the choice goes back to the customer. Our role is to make options clear, simple, and available,” Cobankiat said. “Our focus really is on building that relationship and trust with the customer, and shifting the way that we sell to one that’s not just transactional but also one that’s relationship-driven.” PR