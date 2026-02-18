Some Davao Region areas suspend work, classes on Feb 18

SEVERAL cities and municipalities in the Davao Region suspended classes due to the heavy downpour on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

The Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos) in Davao del Norte suspended classes at all levels in public and private schools on the island starting in the afternoon of February 18.

Some municipalities in Davao de Oro also suspended classes.

New Bataan Municipal Mayor Atty. Bianca Cualing-Brua announced the suspension of classes and work at all levels in public and private schools in the municipality because of the heavy downpour.

“Hugot natong gimandoan ang mga teaching and non-teaching personnel sa pag-siguro nga makauli ug masundo ang tanan bata bago sila mugawas gikan sa tulunghaan (We have strictly instructed all teaching and non-teaching personnel to ensure that every child has gone home or has been picked up before they leave the school),” she said in a Facebook post.

Honeyboy Libuangan, municipal mayor of Laak, also announced in a Facebook post the suspension of classes due to heavy rain. He advised the public to return home safely.

Through Memorandum Order No. 26, s. 2026, the Municipality of Mawab suspended classes at all levels in public and private schools.

Mawab Municipal Mayor Myrill Apit said that she is prioritizing the safety of students, parents, and teachers. She urged the public to remain alert and wait for further announcements from the local government.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Rainfall Advisory No. 2, issued on February 18 at around 2 p.m., the heavy downpour being experienced in the region is due to the easterlies.

Light to moderate rains are expected within the next two to three hours in several areas across Mindanao, including parts of Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, and Davao del Sur, as well as other areas in Mindanao.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains are currently being experienced in parts of Davao Occidental, Davao de Oro, Surigao del Sur, Davao del Norte, and Davao City, among others.

Pagasa advised the public and concerned Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices to monitor weather conditions and wait for further advisories from the state weather bureau. RGP