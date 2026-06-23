Some District 2 residents now satisfied with water service

RESIDENTS in some District 2 areas are now experiencing more reliable water service as the Davao City Water District (DCWD) and Apo Agua Infrastructura Inc. continue to improve water availability across the city, providing households with a more stable supply for their daily needs.

Engineer Jose D. Cadjatan, Emily Homes Homeowners Association president, said that reliable basic services, especially water supply, are essential in ensuring residents’ quality of life.

“The most important daily requirements for a person are water, electricity, and access to road infrastructure. The absence of one would be really hard,” Cadjatan said.

He added that residents are now satisfied with the improvements in their community, noting that water supply issues have been addressed.

“But, there’s no problem anymore. We have these [reliable water, electricity, and access to road infrastructure] here at Emily Homes, so the people are satisfied with their daily needs,” he said.

Cadjatan also shared that residents have observed better water quality and sufficient supply compared with previous years.

“Sa karon, ang feedback na gyud sa mga resident kay gwapo daw among source sa tubig. Bugnaw naman kaayo, unya ang supply, enough na gyud siya. Wala na mi nakaproblema sa tubig; supisyente na sa among requirements,” he said.

(For now, the feedback from the residents is that our water source is really good. The water is already very cold, and the supply is already sufficient. We no longer have problems with water; it is enough for our needs.)

In a report furnished to SunStar, the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWSP) was identified as a key factor in improving access to potable water, allowing more communities, including Emily Homes in Barangay Cabantian, to receive a consistent and uninterrupted supply.

The project, a public-private partnership between Apo Agua and DCWD, provides up to 300 million liters of treated potable water daily, benefiting more than one million Dabawenyos and helping expand the water district’s distribution network.

Before the availability of a stable piped water connection, residents of Emily Homes relied on water deliveries through trucks and purchased water by the gallon for household consumption and other needs.

The DCBWSP sources treated surface water from the Tamugan River and supplied it to DCWD for distribution. The project not only increases available water resources but also helps reduce dependence on groundwater by providing an additional source that supports natural recharge.

The initiative also strengthens Davao City’s water security during periods of supply pressure, including prolonged dry conditions linked to El Niño.

Through the combination of surface and groundwater sources, DCWD continues to implement a conjunctive water management approach to maintain a reliable supply as the city’s population and demand continue to increase. DEF