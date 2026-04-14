Some drivers fail to claim cash aid for various reasons

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development–Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) said that there were cases where beneficiaries failed to claim their Cash Relief Assistance (CRA) during the previous scheduled payout.

Rhuelo Aradanas, regional director of DSWD-Davao, said that in Davao City alone, there have been 39 beneficiaries who have not claimed their CRA, and about 100 in Digos.

Aradanas said that some of the reasons for the unclaimed CRA were due to the incorrect spelling of beneficiaries’ names. He said that names should be correct since the Commission on Audit would not allow the release of benefits if the name is incorrectly spelled.

While other beneficiaries did not appear at all to claim their assistance.

He said that they have already coordinated with the local government units (LGUs) and have discussed possible solutions. Among the solutions is that they will schedule a special payout for them.

“Kung wala gihapon sila mu-claim ana [If they are still unable to claim it] we will bring back the money to the national treasury,” he said in a media interview on Monday, April 13, 2026, at SM City Davao.

Aradanas said they have not yet set a date for the special payout and encouraged beneficiaries to bring their driver’s license, a photocopy of their driver’s license, and three specimen signatures.

Aradanas said that the previous release of CRA went smoothly, although he pointed out that there were some issues in Davao and Panabo City, where beneficiaries still went to the event area despite not being on the master list.

Distribution of CRA

DSWD-Davao has distributed approximately P62.9 million through the CRA to tricycle drivers in the region to help ease their financial burden with the ongoing oil price hike.

In a report by DSWD-Davao, the P69.3 million was distributed to 12,455 beneficiaries in the region. Of that number, 387 beneficiaries were served from Davao City on April 8.

In Digos City a total of 4,322 beneficiaries were given assistance from April 8 to 10; whilst from April 8-9, Panabo City distributed assistance to 3,314; Tagum City is 2,773; and Island Garden City of Samal (IGACOS) with 1,743 which is a total of 12,539.

On the first day of distribution, the department has disbursed P21,425,00 on April 8; P30,945,000 on April 9; and P10,425,00 on April 10.

Distribution to municipalities

Aradanas said that after their distribution in the large cities in the region, they will start distributing CRA to tricycle drivers in major municipalities.

When asked about the number of beneficiaries, Aradanas said that they still do not have the final count since some local governments are still finalizing their lists of beneficiaries. However, he said that they already have a schedule for the distribution.

He said that tricycle drivers in the municipalities will still receive P5,000 and encouraged all drivers to bring all the necessary requirements, as well as follow the directives of their respective LGUs. RGP