Some ‘Duaw’ activities revised

THE Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) said that they revised the pillars for this year's Duaw Davao.

Willenito Tormis Jr., head of the CTOO, said they changed the orange pillar to Duaw Ta sa Arts and Colors from Duaw Ta sa Music and Colors. He also said that they highlighted sports in this year’s event, thus revising the red pillar to Duaw Ta sa Sports and Lifestyle.

“Different pillars, different activities as well,” he said during the media launch of the Duaw Davao, on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Rogen Inn.

The four pillars are the blue pillar, which is Duaw Ta sa Davao Turismo – highlighting the best of the city, such as tourism activities and big sale deals; the green pillar, which is Duaw Ta sa Fiesta sa San Pedro – celebrating the fiesta of the patron saint of Davao, St. Peter.

The other two pillars are the orange pillar, which is Duaw Ta sa Arts and Colors – showcasing the vibrant music, film, and art activities that Davao can offer; and lastly the red pillar, which is Duaw Ta sa Sports and Lifestyle – featuring sports activities, e-sports tournaments, and health and wellness experiences.

The 2026 Duaw Davao is a month-long event that kicks off with the Big Duaw Davao Sale from June 1 to 30, providing Dabawenyos and tourists the opportunity to enjoy discounts from participating establishments.

One of the major highlights of the celebrations is Reyna ng Davao 2026, with the interview rounds on June 8, the preliminaries on June 13, and the grand coronation night on June 19.

Other tourism-related activities are the Duaw Davao Walking Tour on June 6 and 13 and the Duaw Davao Kape ug Tsokolate Crawl from June 15 to July 5. These walking tours would give Dabawenyos and tourists a taste of the local tourist attractions, cafes, and chocolate products in the city.

Those interested in sports can join the Duaw Davao Esports Tournament on June 20, the Duaw Davao Pickleball Tournament from June 27 to 28, and the Duaw Davao Cheerdance Competition on June 28, while those who want to appreciate art and enjoy entertainment can participate in the Duaw Davao Night of Music & Colors on June 21 and the Duaw Davao Film Showcase from June 18 to 26.

Another much-awaited event for the LGBTQIA+ community is the Pride Parade on June 21, in commemoration of Pride Month.

Meanwhile, business and trade activities include Duaw Davao: The All-in Expo, from June 22 to 24, and the Mindanao Kaimunan Food Bazaar, from June 27 to 28.

The festivities will then conclude with the 61st Araw ng Dabaw Fiesta and San Pedro Feast Day activities, including the Fiesta sa San Pedro 2026: Sayaw sa Ugos sa Kadalanan on June 27 and the 61st Pagkadayaw Fiesta of the Metropolitan Cathedral of San Pedro on June 29. RGP