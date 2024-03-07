Some firms still violate ease of doing biz law despite Arta

The Anti-Red Tape Authority-Eastern Mindanao Region (Arta-EastMin) revealed that there are still several businesses in their jurisdiction that violate the implementation of the Ease-of-Doing-Business Law and other red tape concerns despite the agency’s comprehensive collaboration with other security and law enforcement.

In a statement, Arta Regional Chief Engr. Rhuelo D. Aradanas said that there have already been eight cases of convictions for violations of R.A. 9485 or the Anti-Red Tape Act of 2007 in the region in the past few years.

However, the names of the agencies involved still cannot be disclosed because their cases are still subject to appeal.

"I'm sorry, but the case was still on appeal, there's already a conviction, but they can still appeal, right? But those persons involved most likely are the ones who accepted bribes, that's mostly the case for them,” the official clarified at Wednesday’s Habi at Kape press conference on March 6, 2024.

Meanwhile, Engr. Aradanas revealed in the Davao Region, the local government unit of Davao City (LGU-Davao City) and other government agencies lead as the top offices where Anti-Red Tape Act has been orderly followed and observed.

To recall, last September 2023, Arta-EastMin collaborated with the National Bureau of Investigation-Southeastern Mindanao Regional Office (NBI-Semro) to conduct training for the special investigators and lawyers of Arta-Eastmin.

The training aimed to equip them with skills necessary for effective investigations and entrapment operations and the fight against corruption.

Red tape refers to unnecessary rules, procedures, and bureaucracy that make it difficult or slow to get things done, especially when dealing with government agencies or organizations.

The establishment of Arta aims to enhance the efficiency and speed of government transactions in the Philippines. Non-compliant agencies will face penalties like fines or service suspensions, encouraging them to improve services.

Once violated, penalties include a six-month suspension for the initial offense, and for subsequent violations, a range of penalties, including a fine starting at P500,000 will be meted to violators. DEF with reports from AJ Sajul, UIC Intern