Some Mercury Drug branches now accept guarantee letter

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) announced that the DSWD Guarantee Letter (GL) can now be used in selected Mercury Drug branches in the region.

DSWD-Davao said that beneficiaries of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) can now purchase their needed medications at selected Mercury Drug branches in the Davao Region, and all they have to look for is the sign, “DSWD Guarantee Letter is accepted here.”

“Padayon ang DSWD Field Office-Davao Region sa pagpalapad sa access sa mga serbisyo nga makatabang sa mga pamilyang nanginahanglan og suporta (The DSWD Field Office-Davao Region continues to expand access to services that help families in need of support),” DSWD-Davao wrote in its Facebook post on June 22, 2026.

The Mercury Drug branches in Davao City, where AICS beneficiaries can use the GL, are Davao-Lapu-Lapu, Davao-Mintal, Davao-Bajada, Davao-Sales, Davao del Sur-Davao City Lacson, and Davao del Sur-Davao City Ateneo Business Center.

For Davao del Sur, the branches are Davao del Sur-Digos City Estrada 1st and Davao del Sur-Bansalan Poblacion Dos, while in Davao del Norte, the branches are Davao del Norte-Tagum City CityMall and Carmen Ising.

Meanwhile, in Davao Oriental, the branches are Mati-Mati and Lupon C. Tuballa; in Davao de Oro, the branch is Davao de Oro-Nabunturan Poblacion.

DSWD-Davao explained that the GL is an official document from the department that serves as a guarantee of payment for medicines and other medical services for qualified DSWD clients.

On the national level, there are approximately 262 participating Mercury Drug branches where AICS beneficiaries can use their guarantee letters.

The resumption of the partnership between DSWD and Mercury Drug is part of the department’s goal of expanding beneficiaries’ access to medicines and medical assistance.

DSWD said it is continuing to strengthen partnerships with other private institutions so that social services will become more accessible, efficient, and responsive, especially to the needs of vulnerable sectors. RGP WITH REPORTS FROM PNA