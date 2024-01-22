Some roads, bridges in Davao Oriental still impassable

SEVERAL national highways, roads, and bridges in Davao Oriental are not yet passable due to the effects of the shear line in the Davao Region that affected 30,848 families or 145,586 individuals in the province.

However, road clearing operations have been ongoing despite the torrential rains brought by the shear line surge and localized thunderstorms, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO).

As of January 21, the Sitio Hulip road in Aragon, Municipality of Cateel is not yet passable to all types of vehicles.

In the Municipality of Caraga, the Catigod-San Pedro bridge, known as Badjuhan bridge, is not yet passable to any kind of vehicles as half of the infrastructure collapsed, while the road in Purok Kabayaan in Barangay Don Leon Balante, the Panibasan road in Barangay San Antonio, and a one-lane road in Sitio Pangi, Barangay San Luis are still not passable.

On the other hand, only the one-lane roads at Purok Mabuhay in Barangay Calapagan and Barangay Macangao in the town of Lupon are now passable while the rest of the highways and footbridges, particularly in Don Mariano Marcos barangays Calapagan (main road), Marahag (highway), Lantawan, Mahayahay, Ilangay, and Macangao are reported to have been partially affected due to fallen trees and minor to major landslides, causing all vehicles to take alternative routes.

The local government unit of Manay (LGU-Manay) has also announced that the highway in Purok Napo, Barangay Zaragosa is passable to motorcycles only.

Meanwhile, the San Isidro Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) and its local government humanitarian and disaster clusters have been conducting road-clearing operations in the barangays of Maputi-Sto Rosario, San Miguel-Sto Rosario, Sudion-Maag, Dugmanon, and La Union bridge as all vehicles are still prohibited to pass through to keep them from any accidents.

In the latest advisory of the province, the Mati City to Tarragona road is now passable to light vehicles after being inaccessible for days due to multiple landslides in the area.

As of press writing, all concerned LGUs in the province have been conducting their comprehensive assessment through their Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA) to determine the impact left by the said natural phenomena. DEF