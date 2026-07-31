‘Someone, Someday’ tops Netflix PH, trends online

ABS-CBN’S highly anticipated series, “Someone, Someday,” instantly captivated viewers as it debuted as the most-watched show on Netflix Philippines in less than 12 hours. It also entered the Top 10 list of most-watched shows in Singapore and Malaysia.

The Kapamilya series, which stars Kathryn Bernardo and James Reid with Maja Salvador, was also received strongly for its TV premiere on Monday (July 27), which drew 334,170 peak concurrent viewers on YouTube.

It also generated multiple trending topics on X as viewers praised the refreshing narrative of the modern, feel-good, and progressive series with a heart.

The pilot episode introduced viewers to the ride-or-die friendship of Billy (Kathryn) and Jordan (James), which was highlighted as Jordan comforted his best friend when Billy was abandoned at the church by her fiancé (JC De Vera) during their wedding day.

The episode also showed Billy as an ever-loving ate to her younger brother Oliver (Migz Casimiro), who is suffering from diabetes. Viewers can look forward to exciting plot twists as the mysterious character of Maja enters the picture.

Tune in to “Someone, Someday” on weeknights at 8:45 PM on ALLTV2, TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube and Facebook, and TFC. The series is also available 72 hours in advance on Netflix and 48 hours in advance on iWant. PR