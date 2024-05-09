Sonny Wagdos claims men’s 5K silver in PH Athletics Championships 2024

Former University of Mindanao (UM) standout Sonny Wagdos secured the silver medal in the men's 5,000-meter run as The ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships 2024 kicked off at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City on Wednesday morning, May 8.

Representing the national team, the 30-year-old Wagdos failed to defend his title from last year, finishing behind FilAm Sports athlete Yacine Guermali, who clinched the gold medal in the national open.

Guermeli, 24, a recent graduate from Gonzaga University in Washington, USA, clocked 14 minutes and 18.83 seconds (14:18.83), while Wagdos finished with a time of 14:54.95. Noli Torre of the Spectrum Runners Philippines Team took the bronze with a time of 15:05.00.

Wagdos, in a Messenger call interview with SunStar Davao on Wednesday morning, said: