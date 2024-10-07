Sonny Wagdos secures 21K title at Galaxy Watch Manila Marathon 2024

Former University of Mindanao (UM) athletics standout Sonny Wagdos clinched the men's 21K title at the Galaxy Watch Manila Marathon, held on an out-and-back course from the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Complex in Pasay City on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Wagdos, who recently won the men's 10K invitational at the Asics Meta Time Trials in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 22, 2024, finished the 21K race in one hour, seven minutes, and 10 seconds (1:07:10), beating rivals from Luzon.

In a video interview with SunStar Davao on Sunday evening, the 31-year-old Southeast Asian (SEA) Games silver medalist expressed pride in achieving a new personal best in the 21K race—a feat that hadn’t been accomplished since the era of his coach, Eduardo Buenavista, a decorated runner.

Wagdos' previous best for the 21K was 1:12:00.

"Kapoy oy. Akong plano mag run to win lang gyud ungta ko pero naay kalaban na Kenya, napasubo na hinuon ko nga mulumba (I'm so tired. My plan was just to run to win, but when I saw the Kenyan competitor, I was forced to push harder)," said Wagdos, who slept most of the day, and only woke up early Sunday evening.

Wagdos set the pace early, with the Kenyan runner close behind for the first five kilometers. However, the Davao City native maintained his lead to secure the victory. This was his first 21K race since competing in the Milo Marathon in Batangas last year.

He joined the half marathon as part of his training for the upcoming Asian Cross Country race in Hong Kong on October 20, aiming to boost his endurance. His coach, Buenavista, had allowed him to run the 21K, instructing him to jog and take it easy.

"Pero Ma'am walay jogging nahimo gyud kay kung mudula ko bakbakan na man gud (But Ma'am, there was no jogging—when I race, it's all-out)," Wagdos laughed.

On his Facebook, he shared words of wisdom from Buenavista: "Kung pagod ka, pagod din yan sila. Kaya isipin mo nalang na pareho kayong pagod (If you're tired, they're tired too. So just think that you're both equally tired).

Wagdos plans to run in the 21K category of the Milo Marathon Davao Leg in November. MLSA