Sonny Wagdos secures men’s 5K title in llaollao Run Club Challenge 2024

Former University of Mindanao (UM) standout Sonny Wagdos claimed the men's 5K title in the llaollao Run Club Challenge Time Trial 1, held on an out-and-back course from SM MOA Complex on Sunday, September 28, 2024.

Wagdos, who earned two bronze medals at the Taiwan Athletics Open 2024 in June, finished with 15 minutes and 19 seconds (15:19). He outran Alfrence Braza and Dickyias Mendioro, who finished second and third, respectively. Braza recorded a time of 15:28, while Mendioro followed closely with 15:29.

Despite his title victory, the Cambodia Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 2023 medalist noted that he didn't surpass his personal best time of 14:34.

"Wala nako ma-beat, Ma'am. Mas kusog akong personal best (I didn't beat it, Ma'am. My personal best time is faster)," the 30-year-old standout from Davao City said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao.

The event served as a tune-up for his upcoming competition on September 22, 2024, in Thailand, where he will compete alongside national track and field teammate Arlan Arbois, Jr.

In May 2024, Wagdos also took home a silver in the men's 5,000m event at The ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships 2024. MLSA