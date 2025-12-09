SOX Zine Fest 2025

Local literature in Soccsksargen remains young. While writers from Region 12 have seen their work published, awarded, and even taught in schools, formal literary circles and organized gatherings are only beginning to take root.

One proof of that effort is the SOX Zine Fest—an annual celebration of self-publishing and the idea that literature should belong to everyone. What began in General Santos City in 2017 as a small meet-up of writers who simply knew one another has evolved, by 2025, into a full-fledged regional event. Each year, a different province takes a turn hosting.

This year’s fest, held on November 29, was organized by the Timog Literary Circle (TLC), a young but already registered youth group under the Provincial Youth Development Office and the National Youth Commission. Its members are college students and young professionals who share a common belief: reading and writing should be within everyone’s reach. They welcomed writers and readers at the Notre Dame of Marbel University (NDMU) BRC Lobby in Koronadal City.