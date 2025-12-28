SP approves gratuity pay, incentives for city gov’t employees

THE 21st Sangguniang Panglungsod on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, approved on the third and final reading the Supplemental Budget No. 3, which contains the budget for the service-recognition-incentive and gratuity pay of City Government of Davao employees.

The third supplemental budget has a total amount of P187,324,000 consisting of the General Fund Proper and the Economic Enterprises.

The General Fund Proper includes appropriations for different departments of the City Government of Davao mostly for the payment of a maximum of P20,000 Service Recognition Incentive for each government plantilla and a maximum of P7,000 Gratuity Pay for Job orders and Contract of Services.

Davao City Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, in a speech during the approval of the item under the second reading, said that the context is good governance.

“As far as employees is concerned, as a living witness here for 30 years since the vice mayorship of Mayor Rody Duterte, whatever is due to you will be given to you by the Duterte administration and this is supported by the entire 26 councilors, all of us, a manifestation of continued good relationship among ourselves in the service of the people of Davao,” he said.

The Source of Funds for the budget is the Surplus from the CY 2024 Operations as certified by the City Accountant and the City Treasurer. CIO