SP approves new DFTC rates

THE 20th City Council approved the new rates and charges for the Davao Food Terminal Complex (DFTC) during its third and final reading on Tuesday morning, November 5, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

The ordinance outlines adjustments to parking fees, commodity fees, and cold and dry storage fees. Motorcycle and tricycle parking will cost P2 for the first three hours, with an additional P1 for each extra hour.

For buses and cargo trucks, the fee is P10, with an additional P4 for each subsequent hour. Mini-buses and jeepneys will pay P5, plus an additional P2 per hour. Car owners will also pay P5 for parking, with an additional P1 for each succeeding hour.

Commodity fees for fruits, vegetables, and root crops will be P4.60 per sack, P9.78 per keg, P39.20 per jeepney load, and P478.40 per truckload.

Previously, the DFTC's parking fees were P10 for motorcycles and P15 for tricycles, with rates for trucks ranging from P20 to P40, plus P10 for each additional hour and P100 for overnight parking. Vehicle tenants previously paid an entry fee of P500 annually.

Commodity fees for fruits, vegetables, and root crops are structured based on the price per kilogram (kg). For produce priced at P50 per kg and above, the fee is P1 per kg. For produce priced between P30 and P50 per kg, the fee is P0.50 per kg. For produce priced between P20 and P30 per kg, the fee is P0.25 per kg, and for produce priced below P20 per kg, the fee is P0.10 per kg.

Under the new ordinance, cold storage fees are now established. For FTI Donated Reefer Vans for freezing, the daily fee is P4,480.22, with a monthly rate of P134,406.61.

For chilling, the daily rate is P3,252.38, and the monthly rate is P97,571.40. The Department of Agriculture (DA) Donated Chiller storage fee is P3,667.97 per day, or P110,039.17 monthly, while the DOST Cold Storage Fee is P5,185 per day, or P155,572.75 monthly.

Dry storage rental is set at P12 per square meter.

The ordinance also includes an automatic 15 percent increase every four years, based on existing fees to accommodate rising maintenance and operational costs.

Proposed by Councilor Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz, chair of the Committee on Finance, Ways and Means, and Appropriations, the rate reductions resulted from consultations conducted by DFTC manager Josephine Martin with terminal stakeholders. These discussions revealed that the previous rates imposed under City Ordinance No. 0706-10, Series of 2019, were higher than those in the 2017 Revenue Code of Davao City.

Comparisons with rates set by the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) and the Amended 2017 Revenue Code of Davao City informed the adjustments to parking fees. Martin emphasized during the committee hearing on May 3, 2024, that the rate reductions at the DFTC aim to attract and encourage farmers and investors to utilize the terminal's services. RGP