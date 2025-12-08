SP approves P88-M supplemental budget

THE 21st Davao City Council approved on third and final reading Supplemental Budget No. 2 (SB2) worth P881 million on Dec. 5, 2025, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

The budget, proposed by Councilor Danilo C. Dayanghirang, chair of the Committee on Finance, Ways and Means, and Appropriations, was endorsed by Acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte on November 20.

“The items incorporated are essential and urgently needed to sustain the programs and projects of the city government,” Dayanghirang said in a committee report.

SB2 draws 70.03 percent of its funds from the surplus of 2024 operations and 29.97 percent from the reversion of current and prior years’ appropriations.

Of the P881 million, P786.2 million goes to the General Fund Proper, P83.7 million to the Development Fund, and P11.2 million to the Economic Enterprise Fund for market operations.

Under the General Fund, the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) receives the largest allocation of P407.9 million for 20 garbage compactor trucks, three bulldozers, two hydraulic excavators, a cargo motorcycle, and environmental services.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) gets P211.1 million for programs benefiting indigenous communities, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, solo parents, OFW families, out-of-school youth, and other disadvantaged groups.

The City Council allotted P108.2 million to the City Engineer’s Office (CEO) for infrastructure projects, including a P16 million wheel loader. The council also set smaller allocations for the Public Safety and Security Office, City Health Office, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and City Agriculturist Office.

The Development Fund supports projects under the Local Government Code requiring at least 20 percent of the city’s annual IRA for development.

The City Council earmarked P11.2 million from the Economic Enterprise Fund for one-year insurance coverage of the Agdao Public Market through GSIS. It also approved a P169.7 million interfund transfer from the Development Fund to the General Fund Proper, sourced from prior years’ reversions. RGP